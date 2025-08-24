‘Bagless Days’ to make learning fun for Khammam students

KHAMMAM: Education is moving beyond the four walls of a classroom in Khammam. In a novel initiative for holistic development, the district administration has declared every fourth Saturday a ‘Bagless Day’ in all government schools. Instead of algebra and history, the curriculum for the day is about exploring government offices, honing vocational skills and discovering that the greatest lessons are not always found in textbooks.

The initiative, launched for the first time in the district, aims to free students from the weight of their school bags and open up a world of practical learning. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who interacted with students on the inaugural ‘Bagless Day’, says the programme is designed to nurture curiosity and creativity while helping children understand the world around them.

On the first Saturday observed under the initiative, students of classes 6 to 10 from ZPHS VV Palem visited the Integrated District Collectorate. Moving through the corridors of administration, they explored the Education department, Treasury and other offices, gaining a first-hand glimpse of how government machinery functions. The collector engaged them in conversation, asking what they had learned from the experience and encouraging them to think critically about governance and public service.

To be observed every 4th Saturday

Going forward, Bagless Days will be observed on the fourth Saturday of every month across all government schools in Khammam. Schools have been asked to design engaging activities — from quizzes, debates and seminars to sports competitions, surveys, visits to markets and book fairs. Special focus will also be given to vocational exposure for senior students, offering them insights into different professions and hands-on skill training.

“Bagless Day is not about classroom lectures but about learning through games, interactive sessions, social programmes and practical exposure,” Durishetty says, urging headmasters and teachers to plan sessions that are both enjoyable and enriching.