A season of sharing

BARGARH: As the air took a chill turn in Bargarh town, a familiar kiosk at Thana Chowk made its appearance again like every year, inviting people to stop by, drop a bundle of clothes or pick something they needed to stay warm. For the last three years, Zilla Samaj Seva Sangha, a local volunteer collective in Bargarh has been hosting a two-day camp where people can donate their extra clothes and those in need can pick up winter wear and blankets.
The idea behind the initiative is simply to create a space where giving becomes easy and receiving comes with dignity. The camp, organised during the peak winter period, encourages residents to drop off clothes they no longer use, while the underprivileged choose what they need from the kiosk. This year’s camp, held on November 29 and 30, saw a remarkable response as over 5,000 people received clothes and blankets, while volunteers distributed 700 new blankets purchased through funds raised over the year.
Founder of the collective Balishtha Durga recalls how the initiative first took shape. “Initially, we used to move around distributing blankets. But in that process, we realised we were missing many who genuinely needed support. We thought of setting up a kiosk as an experiment to see how many would come forward, both to contribute and receive. Thana Chowk was chosen since it sees the highest movement of daily wagers and labourers and ever since, we’ve continued to set up the camp there,” Durga says.
From 7 am to 7 pm on both days, the kiosk remained active, attracting people from across the town. Weeks prior, the volunteers circulated information about the camp widely on social media and through local media. Soon families arrived with bags of clothes, youngsters came by to volunteer and many donated clothes that appeared quite new.
What makes the initiative stand out is its approach. The concept of ‘Take if you need, give if you have extra’ promotes sustainability by reducing waste and giving old clothes a renewed and compassionate purpose. At the same time, beneficiaries are allowed to choose items that best suit them.
The camp has now become part of the district’s winter calendar supported by the belief in joy of giving. Not just winter garments, over the past few years, many locals have also donated daily use clothes too. Durga says, “From the very first year, we realised there were many who wished to donate clothes but had no proper platform to do so. All we did was bridge that gap. Even in the first year, over 2,000 people had received garments from the kiosk, which has doubled up now.”
The effort does not end with the two-day camp. If the team comes across anyone in need of winter clothing during their regular activities, they ensure support is extended personally.
What began as a handful of like-minded individuals has now evolved into a team of over 150 volunteers representing diverse professions and backgrounds. Their work is not limited to the winter initiative but the collective runs de-addiction awareness campaigns, conducts malaria and dengue sensitisation programmes, and distributes mosquito nets across the district. They also help with the cremation of unclaimed bodies and offer support to patient attendants in government hospitals.
In a bid to empower youth, the group has recently started offering free DCA courses, enabling young aspirants to build skills and secure employment.