A season of sharing

BARGARH: As the air took a chill turn in Bargarh town, a familiar kiosk at Thana Chowk made its appearance again like every year, inviting people to stop by, drop a bundle of clothes or pick something they needed to stay warm. For the last three years, Zilla Samaj Seva Sangha, a local volunteer collective in Bargarh has been hosting a two-day camp where people can donate their extra clothes and those in need can pick up winter wear and blankets.

The idea behind the initiative is simply to create a space where giving becomes easy and receiving comes with dignity. The camp, organised during the peak winter period, encourages residents to drop off clothes they no longer use, while the underprivileged choose what they need from the kiosk. This year’s camp, held on November 29 and 30, saw a remarkable response as over 5,000 people received clothes and blankets, while volunteers distributed 700 new blankets purchased through funds raised over the year.

Founder of the collective Balishtha Durga recalls how the initiative first took shape. “Initially, we used to move around distributing blankets. But in that process, we realised we were missing many who genuinely needed support. We thought of setting up a kiosk as an experiment to see how many would come forward, both to contribute and receive. Thana Chowk was chosen since it sees the highest movement of daily wagers and labourers and ever since, we’ve continued to set up the camp there,” Durga says.