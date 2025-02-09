Environmental protection and harmony with nature

HYDERABAD: With climate change affecting us more than ever now, an environmental awareness programme was organised at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul School in Deshmukh village, Bhoodan Pochampally mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on Saturday.

The day began with students taking a solemn environmental pledge, vowing to protect and nurture nature. This was followed by a tree plantation drive.

Carry forward the vision of Dr Kalam: Green activist

Addressing the gathering, Dr Hari Ippanapalli, global chairman of the World Environment Organisation (WEO) from the US, urged students to carry forward the vision of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a man who, he says, dreamt of a sustainable and thriving planet.

He emphasised that environmental protection should not be a mere responsibility but a way of life, an effort to live in harmony with nature and secure a better tomorrow.

Subsequently, Dr A Jyothsna Rao, director of WEO’s school programme, spoke passionately about the rising pollution levels in the country. She called on students to become vocal advocates for environmental preservation, reminding them that a cleaner environment is the foundation for good food, health, and education.

With over a decade of dedicated work in environmental initiatives, she shared her belief that true patriotism lies in safeguarding nature and inspiring students to see sustainability as a duty to their nation and future generations.

Led by Dr Ch Bhadra, founder and president of the WEO, the event saw active participation from general secretary Nikhil Sai Koneti and vice president & programme coordinator Mittapalli Ramakrishna.