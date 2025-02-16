From unsold at WPL to unstoppable at U-19 T20 Women’s WC: Gongadi Trisha’s remarkable rise

A century in 59 balls, a first in the competition’s history. 309 runs in the tournament, the highest in the series. Player of the final match and the series. Gongadi Trisha’s Under-19 Women’s World Cup performance reads like a dream script. But it’s a dream forged in dedication, nurtured by a supportive family and now inspiring millions.

Her father, Rami Reddy, a farmer and gym coach, and her mother, Madhavi, a homemaker, played pivotal roles in her journey. Rami Reddy, in particular, even relocated from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad for better training opportunities. “Because of him, I started playing cricket. Without him, I don’t think I would have been here,” Trisha said at the presentation ceremony after winning the tournament and dedicating the awards to her father.

Coming from a humble background, Trisha’s parents were involved in agriculture in Purushothapatnam (now in Andhra Pradesh), near Bhadrachalam. She is their only child, and they eventually settled in the temple town. Recognising her talent early, Rami Reddy, a fitness trainer, began learning about cricket when Trisha was just two and a half years old. He dedicated himself entirely to her training, taking her to junior college grounds at 5 am every day.

Trisha’s rise from Telangana’s tribal belt is a revolution. She’s proof that talent blooms in the most unlikely of soils and that behind every “overnight sensation” are years of silent toil, parental sweat and 5 am alarms.