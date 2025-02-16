Hampi through Italian eyes: From visitors to mentors

With its stunning architecture, ancient temples and unique boulder-strewn landscape, Hampi has always been in the bucket list of tourists around the world. For the past three decades, Italians have been frequent visitors to this historical site, and now two of them have taken on the role of mentors for trainee tourist guides.

Lucia and Ana, who often visit Hampi, are deeply captivated by the ancient village with its rich history and vibrant culture. They wish to settle down in Hampi if they are granted citizenship. Their love for the village is so immense that they now recommend Hampi whenever friends and family ask for travel recommendations.

When Virupakshi V Hampi, a guide who has been assisting Italian tourists for the past few years, shared the duo’s passion for Hampi with the Vijayanagara district administration, they invited Lucia and Ana to share their experiences with trainee tourist guides at the ongoing tourist guide training programme, organised by the administration over the past month.

“Hampi and its residents have a special place in my heart. When my friend Lucia and I first came to Hampi, it felt like heaven. We hired a guide to explore and learn about the place, and his detailed explanation of Hampi’s history and landscape was unforgettable. Since our first visit, every time we return, it still feels like a wonder. We visit Hampi at least once a year, or every two years when an annual trip isn’t possible,” says Ana.

Elaborating on the historical monuments she said, “Our favourite is the Stone Chariot at the Vijaya Vittala Temple, where we often spend nearly half the day. We also love visiting local homes, trying out traditional cuisines, watching women drawing rangoli, farmers at work, and observing the way cattle are handled. The simple joys of this village have created a desire in us to settle in India, particularly in Hampi. Being invited to speak at the tourist guide training programme is an honour,” she added.