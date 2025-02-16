Looking beyond limitations: Chhattisgarh teacher’s inspiring journey of innovation and inclusion

For a government school teacher in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, physical disability was never an excuse or burden to demonstrate brilliance and prove one’s calibre. Her physical limitations didn’t dither educator
K Sharda from outperforming in her profession and evince creativity as she leads innovations in the field of education.
Sharda, a post-graduate in Mathematics and Economics besides a bachelor of education (B Ed), opted teaching Maths as her occupation in 2009. She seemingly perceived students’ psyche more effectively while teaching and learning even as she coped with her challenges.
Her life since childhood has been fraught with various limitations after an attack of polio at the age of one left her paralysed from waist down.
But she never let her physical health or assumed vulnerability become a hurdle to her ultimate goal of emerging an inspiring teacher, her chosen profession since childhood.
Sharda’s life is an inspiring tale on how education can become a prominent way for persons with disability to manifest their talents.
According to her, the role of a teacher should go beyond the usual expectations within the classroom; it is to hone students to conquer their limitations and find an aim in life.
A persistent warrior, Sharda devoted her life to improve learning among students. In-spite of her physical disability, she passionately experimented with various ideas and innovations, taking the aid of varied tools to further her cause.
As a nod to her tireless efforts, the President of India Draupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers’ Award 2024. The prestigious award acknowledging her exceptional service, however, is only one of the numerous accolades in her career. She was earlier honoured with the State Teachers’ Award by the Chhattisgarh Governor for her zeal and outstanding accomplishments in the field of education.
In 2021, she received Mukhyamantri Gaurav Alankran Gyandeep Puruskar. Her contributions and single-minded efforts was also appreciated by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, she kept the spirit of optimism high among teachers and students. While coping with the challenges, she found innovative ways to communicate, encourage, teach and engage her students better”, said M Sudhish, assistant director (Samagra Shiksha).
During the pandemic, with limited resources and existing difficulties amid the crisis, Sharda conducted online and Mohalla classes in her area to ensure students did not lag behind in their studies while coping with the physical and mental health challenges posed by the trying time.
Her colleagues delightedly shared how she facilitated a positive learning environment both for the students and the colleagues in the school.
As a 21st century teacher, Sharda understands that traditional classrooms should not be perceived as outdated but rather be re-designed to address the needs of the age. She is staunch advocate of introducing newer concepts to stimulate thinking to expand the learning capacity of students. Her novel creative approach to make education an engaging and inclusive practice has fostered a positive learning culture.
She engaged herself in production of digital content, developed innovative animated videos on learning, anchored podcasts, practiced augmented reality-based teaching, various educational and e-contents, created a youtube channel with thousands of students subscribers to it and routinely prepared various teaching-learning materials.
One of Sharda’s students, Tunisia Thakur, now in class 10, bubbles with joy as she describes her teacher, who, she says, often infuses captivating stories and moral values in her learning lessons. “Before opening up the lessons, she structures the subject matter, guides us through it. She encourages us to pursue our passions and tells us to continuously seek knowledge. She often incorporates real-life situations and examples. With Sharda ma’am, studying mathematics becomes simple, effective and interesting,” young Tunisia says.
Sharda has also authored a book: ‘Divyangata:Chunauti se Avsar Tak’ (Physically-challenged: From Impediment to Opportunity). Penned in Hindi, the inspiring memoir highlights the experiences faced owing to physical disability and the journey from challenge to possibility. She has been selected as a mentor under the National Mentoring Mission under the National Council for Teachers Education.
Sharda believes that every student has their own pace of responding to their educational needs. Keeping in mind the new education policy and the significance of elementary education for primary school learners, Sharda has procured special collections of stories and poems for primary to middle classes with a vision to help students realise the significance of moral values, family, human relations, environment, science among others.
Besides her mission as an educator, Sharda is also a stauch humanitarian who contributes to society in whatever way she can – providing clothes, shoes, and books for the needy, and encouraging community activities.