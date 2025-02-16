Looking beyond limitations: Chhattisgarh teacher’s inspiring journey of innovation and inclusion

For a government school teacher in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, physical disability was never an excuse or burden to demonstrate brilliance and prove one’s calibre. Her physical limitations didn’t dither educator

K Sharda from outperforming in her profession and evince creativity as she leads innovations in the field of education.

Sharda, a post-graduate in Mathematics and Economics besides a bachelor of education (B Ed), opted teaching Maths as her occupation in 2009. She seemingly perceived students’ psyche more effectively while teaching and learning even as she coped with her challenges.

Her life since childhood has been fraught with various limitations after an attack of polio at the age of one left her paralysed from waist down.

But she never let her physical health or assumed vulnerability become a hurdle to her ultimate goal of emerging an inspiring teacher, her chosen profession since childhood.

Sharda’s life is an inspiring tale on how education can become a prominent way for persons with disability to manifest their talents.

According to her, the role of a teacher should go beyond the usual expectations within the classroom; it is to hone students to conquer their limitations and find an aim in life.

A persistent warrior, Sharda devoted her life to improve learning among students. In-spite of her physical disability, she passionately experimented with various ideas and innovations, taking the aid of varied tools to further her cause.