The light of love, guiding the way: How a 22-year-old from Chennai builds a lifeline for the forgotten

In a world often drowning in fleeting likes and the hollow echo of superficial connections, one young woman, just 22 years old, is rewriting the rules of social media. R Sagaya Angelin Shalini isn’t just chasing followers on Instagram; she’s chasing broken hearts. Driven by a personal tragedy, she is wielding the power of connection like a lifeline, offering something infinitely more valuable than a fleeting donation – she is offering unwavering love, fierce compassion, and the defiant belief that no one should face their struggles alone.
Shalini’s story is one of resilience, a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit. Growing up in Chennai, she was inspired by her father, A Robert Bellarmin, a man who instilled in his family the importance of giving back. Regular visits to old-age homes and children’s shelters taught Shalini the profound impact of human connection, the simple yet powerful act of showing someone they are seen and they are loved. These experiences planted a seed of empathy within her.
While studying civil engineering, Shalini began working part-time, quietly using her modest earnings to support children in a local orphanage.
Tragedy struck on February 28, 2022. A horrific accident claimed the life of her father, shattering Shalini’s world. The loss was devastating. But from the ashes of grief, a fire ignited. Shalini resolved to honour her father’s memory not just through mourning but through action, transforming her pain into a powerful force for good.
In August 2023, she launched her Instagram page, ‘Shalini Robert,’(@shalini_robert_) a beacon of hope connecting her with individuals across Tamil Nadu. This wasn’t about building a personal brand; it was about building a community of support, a network of love. It became her platform to reach out to those struggling with hardship, loneliness, and despair.
Shalini travels across the state, visiting people in their homes, listening to their stories and sharing their burdens. She becomes their friend, their confidante, and for some, the ‘Amma’ they long for.
“I am a follower of Shalini’s Instagram page,” shares a 19-year-old college student from Villupuram. “I unexpectedly met her at a wedding six months ago. Realising that I did not have a mother, she became my mother for a few moments, offering me the comfort I had longed for. She paid my college hostel fees and has promised to bear them for three years. Beyond her help, her love for me is intense.”
Her generosity is boundless. She has provided everything from basic necessities to life-changing resources: small shops, equipment for entrepreneurs, educational support, and even help with housing. But her support goes beyond a one-time donation.
Shalini shares these stories of transformation on her Instagram page. These aren’t tales of pity; they are celebrations of resilience, affirmations of hope.
“My belief is clear,” Shalini explains. “Spreading love is more important than just giving money. It takes more to offer emotional support, to give your time, to truly connect. I travel with these people; I see how they live, and I make sure they are safe. It’s not easy, but it’s what I do. And through it, I have received the truest love imaginable.”
Shalini’s work has touched hundreds of lives – the elderly, the visually impaired, those with disabilities, orphaned children, struggling students, and members of the transgender community. Her impact radiates outwards, a ripple effect of kindness transforming lives across Tamil Nadu.
“Even people with money often lack love and compassion,” she observes. “We see so much negativity online. I want to change that. And I have changed. When I need emotional support, I visit the homes of those I’ve helped. I find peace there. No one should suffer what I have suffered.”
Shalini’s courage is inspiring. She travels alone, often to remote areas, driven by an unwavering belief in her purpose. “People ask me how I do it,” she says. “I believe my father is with me. Whenever I feel like giving up, he sends me a sign, a reminder of his presence.”
And then there are the children who call her ‘Amma.’ “That title,” she says, “means more to me than anything.”
Shalini’s dream is to build a safe home in Chennai, a sanctuary where anyone in need can find not just financial assistance, but the love and support they deserve.
