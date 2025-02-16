The light of love, guiding the way: How a 22-year-old from Chennai builds a lifeline for the forgotten

In a world often drowning in fleeting likes and the hollow echo of superficial connections, one young woman, just 22 years old, is rewriting the rules of social media. R Sagaya Angelin Shalini isn’t just chasing followers on Instagram; she’s chasing broken hearts. Driven by a personal tragedy, she is wielding the power of connection like a lifeline, offering something infinitely more valuable than a fleeting donation – she is offering unwavering love, fierce compassion, and the defiant belief that no one should face their struggles alone.

Shalini’s story is one of resilience, a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit. Growing up in Chennai, she was inspired by her father, A Robert Bellarmin, a man who instilled in his family the importance of giving back. Regular visits to old-age homes and children’s shelters taught Shalini the profound impact of human connection, the simple yet powerful act of showing someone they are seen and they are loved. These experiences planted a seed of empathy within her.

While studying civil engineering, Shalini began working part-time, quietly using her modest earnings to support children in a local orphanage.

Tragedy struck on February 28, 2022. A horrific accident claimed the life of her father, shattering Shalini’s world. The loss was devastating. But from the ashes of grief, a fire ignited. Shalini resolved to honour her father’s memory not just through mourning but through action, transforming her pain into a powerful force for good.