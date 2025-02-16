Tirupati techie’s endeavour for sustainable growth, social change

TIRUPATI: Shivaji Paleti has carved a unique path by seamlessly integrating technology, social service and environmental activism for sustainability and social change. A software engineer, entrepreneur and environmentalist, his journey began as an NSS volunteer and student leader at Sri Venkateswara University (2005-08) in Tirupati. Over the years, he participated in the LEAD INDIA-2020 initiative and the India Against Corruption movement along with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Anna Hazare.
Academically, Shivaji holds an MCA from India, an MS in Computers and Information Security Systems from the USA, and is currently pursuing a PhD in IT and Blockchain Technology. He is also the founder of Germinate Technologies Inc., a startup focused on sustainable, tech-driven solutions.
A dedicated environmentalist, Shivaji has lead afforestation projects, planting over 20,000 trees. His initiative, Connect2Farmers, promotes chemical-free farming and sustainability campaigns, including plastic-free Tirupati and plastic-free planet.
His contributions include ‘Neeru-Chettu,’ a rainwater harvesting project inspired by Isha Foundation’s Green Hands initiative. “Water conservation is essential. Sustainable solutions like rainwater harvesting can safeguard our future,” he says.
His environmental efforts extend to seed-Ganesha awareness, organic markets, seed ball workshops, and plastic cleanup drives. As the Environment Club chairperson of Rotary Club Tirupati and Connect2Farmers, he continues to advocate for ecological preservation.
With the blessings of Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji, he has authored spiritual books such as Hanuma Ramayana, Datta Padaamrutham and Renuka Matha Jamukula Katha.
Beyond aactivism, he supports sustainable farming and composting initiatives. “Teaching farmers eco-friendly practices ensures long-term agricultural and environmental benefits,” he emphasises. Certified as a Master Chef for Community Seva in the USA, he has also contributed to food security programmes.
His initiatives, Project Annadata and Voluntary Employment, aim to empower farmers and create self-sustaining rural employment. His latest efforts focus on Miyawaki high-density forests and the Save Soil movement. “Service to the environment is service to humanity. If we don’t act now, future generations will bear the consequences,” he warns.
Through his multifaceted efforts, Shivaji is setting a benchmark in sustainability, rural development, and ethical governance. His vision is clear—reducing plastic waste, increasing green cover, and fostering a society rooted in sustainable practices.