Tirupati techie’s endeavour for sustainable growth, social change

TIRUPATI: Shivaji Paleti has carved a unique path by seamlessly integrating technology, social service and environmental activism for sustainability and social change. A software engineer, entrepreneur and environmentalist, his journey began as an NSS volunteer and student leader at Sri Venkateswara University (2005-08) in Tirupati. Over the years, he participated in the LEAD INDIA-2020 initiative and the India Against Corruption movement along with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Anna Hazare.

Academically, Shivaji holds an MCA from India, an MS in Computers and Information Security Systems from the USA, and is currently pursuing a PhD in IT and Blockchain Technology. He is also the founder of Germinate Technologies Inc., a startup focused on sustainable, tech-driven solutions.

A dedicated environmentalist, Shivaji has lead afforestation projects, planting over 20,000 trees. His initiative, Connect2Farmers, promotes chemical-free farming and sustainability campaigns, including plastic-free Tirupati and plastic-free planet.

His contributions include ‘Neeru-Chettu,’ a rainwater harvesting project inspired by Isha Foundation’s Green Hands initiative. “Water conservation is essential. Sustainable solutions like rainwater harvesting can safeguard our future,” he says.

His environmental efforts extend to seed-Ganesha awareness, organic markets, seed ball workshops, and plastic cleanup drives. As the Environment Club chairperson of Rotary Club Tirupati and Connect2Farmers, he continues to advocate for ecological preservation.