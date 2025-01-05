The Planetic Foundation: A haven of hope for disabled strays in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Lost in the urban labyrinth of Coimbatore, where shadows cling to broken bodies and spirits, stray animals wander, their cries swallowed by the city’s relentless hum. Forgotten, abandoned, they navigate a concrete jungle that offers little solace, their eyes reflecting the harsh realities of survival. But even in this symphony of indifference, a melody of compassion breaks through. The Planetic Foundation, a trio of hearts interwoven with empathy, hears those silent cries, transforming despair into hope, one paw print at a time.

Unlike many organisations that focus solely on sterilisation and stray dog management, The Planetic Foundation takes a unique approach. Their shelter serves as a sanctuary for animals with severe disabilities, offering a permanent home to those who are amputated, visually or hearing impaired, bedridden, or battling cancer and other illnesses. The foundation is committed to providing lifelong care for these animals, ensuring they have a safe and loving environment for the rest of their days.

“People sometimes misunderstand our work, thinking we simply relocate stray dogs,” explains Ganesan Somasundaram, a foundation trustee. “But we firmly believe in keeping animals within their familiar territories. We not only rescue and rehabilitate animals but also educate people in that area. We never forcibly remove strays from their areas, even when offered financial incentives.”

This ethos is embodied in their one-acre shelter located in Sengathurai, Sulur. Landowner Muthusamy generously provides the land rent-free. The facility is a haven for over 40 animals with permanent disabilities. From the victims of road and train accidents to life-threatening illnesses, these animals receive loving care day and night from the dedicated team.