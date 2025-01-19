A page in the story of jakkali

GADAG: Jakkali in Gadag district is fondly known as ‘Gandhi Grama’, since Bapu visited here during the freedom struggle. But today, this quaint village is also known for something else; it hosts a very unique space -- one where the young and old can brush up on some knowledge or dive into an entertaining tale, while they wait for the bus to arrive.
Jakkali’s bus stand is the first in Gadag to house an open library, which boasts of an impressive collection of books, magazines, and journals. Established by the taluk panchayat, with help from the villagers, the library, aptly named ‘Pustaka Goodu’ (which means Books’ Nest), enables passengers and villagers alike to pick up a book and read, even as buses zip by from near and far. School students come in the morning and evening to read magazines and books, while the older residents make use of the library around noon.
On the whole, the village bus stand is well-maintained, and this library is another feather in its cap. It has a pleasing vibe and attracts the attention of anyone landing in, or even passing through the Jakkali bus stand. A big mural on the wall, depicting a girl seated under a tree, and books lined up across its branches, perfectly embellishes the purpose of the space.
Then there is the book shelf itself inviting those curious, or just wanting to pass time as they wait for a bus, to come and grab a book. The locals can be seen constantly advising people to speak in hushed voices so as to not disturb the quiet atmosphere.
The idea behind the Pustaka Goodu is to especially encourage the younger generation to inculcate the reading habit, and source information through newspapers and magazines, and avoid being glued to devices. It is heartening to see children arrive in the morning to read Kannada newspapers, while the village elders can be seen pacing through their favourite works.
After the pandemic, several students were addicted to mobile phones and games, prompting the gram panchayat members of Jakkali to convene a meeting with the taluk panchayat. They expressed the idea of keeping books on a shelf at the bus stand in an open and safe place, so that villagers and students could develop interest in reading. Soon, they started stocking more books and also added newspapers and magazines. Ron MLA GS Patil inaugurated the new library.
Gradually, the villagers started visiting the bus stand simply to read. Students, who were waiting for buses, also saw the books, and were captivated. So far, the open library has made a good impact on the residents of Jakkali.
Bus passengers passing through Jakkali shared photos of the Pustaka Goodu on social media, and the surrounding villages in Ron taluk are now appreciating the novel idea.
Sangamesh Menasagi, a newspaper distributor from Jakkali, says, “I am happy that our bus stand houses a library. Many asked me that despite our bus stand being so small, how does it have a library? We have about 200 books, and many newspapers and magazines. Now, the villagers are also expressing their interest to lend books to the library. Many other villagers from Ron and Gadag taluks, who pass by Jakkali, are demanding similar open libraries at their bus stands as well. This is our pride.”
Jakkali GP staff say they have brought many Kannada newspapers and informative books for both children and adults. Villagers have also come forward to donate books to the library. “We are also ready to donate books. Many village elders still possess old novels of great writers like Shivaram Karanth and Na D’Souza, and students can access general knowledge and magazines to prepare for competitive exams, through the open library,” Maheshwarappa S Kori, a retired principal, concludes.