A page in the story of jakkali

GADAG: Jakkali in Gadag district is fondly known as ‘Gandhi Grama’, since Bapu visited here during the freedom struggle. But today, this quaint village is also known for something else; it hosts a very unique space -- one where the young and old can brush up on some knowledge or dive into an entertaining tale, while they wait for the bus to arrive.

Jakkali’s bus stand is the first in Gadag to house an open library, which boasts of an impressive collection of books, magazines, and journals. Established by the taluk panchayat, with help from the villagers, the library, aptly named ‘Pustaka Goodu’ (which means Books’ Nest), enables passengers and villagers alike to pick up a book and read, even as buses zip by from near and far. School students come in the morning and evening to read magazines and books, while the older residents make use of the library around noon.

On the whole, the village bus stand is well-maintained, and this library is another feather in its cap. It has a pleasing vibe and attracts the attention of anyone landing in, or even passing through the Jakkali bus stand. A big mural on the wall, depicting a girl seated under a tree, and books lined up across its branches, perfectly embellishes the purpose of the space.

Then there is the book shelf itself inviting those curious, or just wanting to pass time as they wait for a bus, to come and grab a book. The locals can be seen constantly advising people to speak in hushed voices so as to not disturb the quiet atmosphere.