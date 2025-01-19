Embarking on an eight-day-long journey of faith

ADILABAD: Deeply rooted in their reverence for nature and ancient traditions, the tribals of the erstwhile Adilabad district continue to uphold their unique cultural identity. The Keslapur Nagoba jatara, a major religious and cultural event for the Meshram clan, exemplifies this vibrant heritage. A key element of the festival involves a challenging pilgrimage undertaken by 70 members of the clan, who walk for eight days to collect holy water from the Godavari river in Hasanmadugu in Jannaram mandal, showcasing their unwavering devotion and commitment to their ancestral beliefs.

The month of Pushya holds immense significance for the tribals of Adilabad, as it is a time to honour their culture and traditions. During this period, the Nagoba jatara, the second-largest tribal festival in the stae, takes place. This year, the jatara will commence at midnight on January 28.

According to Meshram clan member Dev Rao, the preparations for the Nagoba jatara begin with 70 clan members offering prayers to the Nagoba deity in Keslapur. Following this, they embark on a sacred journey, walking approximately 75 kilometres to fetch water from the Godavari river.

The pilgrimage takes about eight days, with the group traveling at night and resting in villages along the way. Upon collecting the holy water, they return to Keslapur, completing the journey within eight days. The water is then tied to a sacred banyan tree near the temple.

On the night of January 28, the group gathers under the tree to perform prayers and offer an abhishekam (ritual bath) to the snake deity, marking the official beginning of the festival, says Kova Daulath Rao, Adivasi Sena state president.

Around 2,500 Meshram families assemble under the sacred tree a day before the festival begins, staying for a week to perform daily prayers and participate in cultural events.

Daulath Rao highlighted the significance of the festival and the commitment of the community to preserve their heritage. District Collector Rajarshi Shah and ITDA Project Officer Khushboo Gupta have been actively monitoring the preparations for the Nagoba jatara to ensure that all arrangements are in place for its smooth conduct.