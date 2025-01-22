Vattavada farmers in Kerala reap riches as strawberry farming thrives with farm tourism

IDUKKI: With the demand for local fruits rising during the winter tourist season, farmers in Vattavada are growing strawberries extensively on their farmlands and earning good money by reaching out to customers directly through farm tourism.

A kilogram of the fruit is sold to tourists at Rs 600. Visitors can buy 250g of strawberries for Rs 150, and there are also value-added products made from the fruit, such as jam, squash, and wine. A 200g jar of jam is priced at Rs 150, while a half-litre bottle of wine costs Rs 400.

Ramaraj, a farmer, said that winter fruits and vegetables are a major attraction for the hundreds of tourists who visit the village. He also mentioned that strawberries offer good profits for farmers through farm tourism.

Farmers explained that strawberries are grown in the village every three months, and once the saplings are planted, they can be harvested within this period.

January, the busiest month for tourists, is also the harvesting season of strawberries. During this time, farmers have less work in their fields since the harvest of other vegetables has already been completed.

Taking advantage of this trend, most villagers have decided to pursue strawberry farming.

The climatic conditions in Vattavada are ideal for strawberry cultivation, and the area is rapidly growing due to the expansion of strawberry farming.

Ranjini K G, a farmer, said that each woman typically sells strawberries worth over Rs 1,000 daily.

“Tourist vehicles en route to other scenic locations stop when they see the farms. Visitors are given the opportunity to pluck berries directly from the farms, which helps us persuade customers to buy our fresh fruits,” she said.

Strawberry farming in the village is not carried out by a single member of a family. Senior men in the family manage the farm, while women are involved in sales and the production of value-added products. The children serve as guides for tourists visiting the farms.