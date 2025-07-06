Odraa: Culinary tribute to Odisha's rich heritage

BHUBANESWAR: Want to explore the rich and diverse flavours of Odisha’s culinary heritage through carefully crafted dishes? Step into Odraa, the first restaurant to serve authentic Odia cuisine in a contemporary fine-dining setting, in the city.

A venture by sisters Tallina Patnaik and Tanaya Patnaik, Odraa honours traditional recipes while presenting them with modern flair. Located at IRC Village, the restaurant is a cultural preservation project that celebrates the under-represented culinary legacy of Odisha. It was opened on June 14.

“There’s so much more to Odia cuisine than people realise. Every region of our state has its own unique flavours and traditions. We wanted Odraa to be a place where people can truly experience the rich food culture of Odisha,” said Tanaya, a media entrepreneur and an advocate for the state’s culture.

Odraa’s menu showcases the state’s culinary diversity through signature dishes including Kandhamal Roast (roasted sweet potato with greens and tomato relish), Chitou Pitha with Mutton Curry, Dahi Macchha, and the unique dessert Khiri Sarsatia.

The restaurant’s commitment to authenticity extends to sourcing ingredients from across Odisha - Sarsatia from Sambalpur (a regional snack made from tree resin, now crafted by only two families), badi (lentil dumplings) from Keonjhar district, puffed rice from Baripada, and kora khai from the Old Town area.