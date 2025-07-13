Youths gift children a space to play in Odisha

CUTTACK: Evenings are fun for children of Gunupur village in Cuttack district these days. The small village now has a park specially built for them, a dedicated, inclusive space where they can play and stay fit. With children mostly confined to their homes after school and addicted to mobile phones, youths of the village decided to come up with a park where they can play.

But with no government help coming forth, 40 youths of the village, under the aegis of Basudha Samaj Sevak Sangha, decided to build the park with money from their own pockets. Two years back, they started developing a piece of land on the premises of Barunei Thakurani temple in the village. The youths contributed whatever they could and collected `6 lakh for the park, said Sadasish Sahoo, secretary of Basudha Samaj Sevak Sangha.

With the money, they procured swings, sliders, benches and other equipment for the park. Walkways and lawns were also developed and fruit-bearing and flowering plants were planted around the park. The youths decided to name the park after the village’s presiding deity - Maa Barunei Children’s Park - and it was recently inaugurated by a retired military officer of the village, Khirod Jena.

“Our children were confined to television and mobile phones because they had no space for outdoor games. We are now planning to install open gym equipment for people of the village to exercise,” said president of the organisation Bichitrananda Sahoo.

The efforts of youths have drawn widespread appreciation from residents of nearby villages who now see the park as a symbol of strong desire and collective will. Their efforts do not end here. Seven years back, members of the sangha had also developed the village cremation ground which had almost lost its existence due to encroachments. After freeing the cremation ground from encroachment, the youths have now constructed a concrete shed, set up a tube well, planted neem and mango trees besides, barricading and lighting the crematorium.