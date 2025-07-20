Kids’ dream stepped up by Padikattugal

MADURAI: “Akka, when is my birthday?”

The question came from a child at Joe Andrea Illam in Kadachanenthal — innocent, disarming, and unforgettable. N Kayal Vizhi, then a college student celebrating her birthday at the orphanage, didn’t know how to respond. Later, she learnt that for many children in such homes, the day they arrive becomes their de facto birthday.

“That question just stuck with me,” Kayal recalls. “It opened my eyes to a reality I hadn’t fully understood until then.”

It was 2008, and Kayal was still an undergraduate student. That moment, while not a grand turning point, planted a quiet thought that stayed with her — one that eventually led to Padikattugal, a humble initiative that took shape a few years later, with the goal of supporting children and communities in need.

Since 2012, Padikattugal has helped more than 500 children, including Sri Lankan refugees, from across Tamil Nadu by providing financial assistance, education support, and emotional care. The initiative wasn’t born overnight. It emerged from the friendships, weekend visits, and shared values of a group of young people who simply wanted to do more.

“Back then, we were just a group of students who liked to volunteer,” says Kayal (33). “During my college days, I worked as a scribe for visually challenged students. That’s how I met SP Subramanian Kishore, B Shanmugarajan, VKS Santhosh, Silambarasan Elango and others. Unlike most of our peers, we spent our Saturdays visiting orphanages in Madurai.”

With the little money they had, they would buy stationery, sweets, or other small gifts. Eventually, they began celebrating birthdays of children at the homes — a simple gesture that created joy for everyone involved. As more friends and relatives began participating, the idea slowly took on a more structured form.