Raging for a greener future: How Punjab’s soil turned her into an activist

PUNJAB: After living as a dutiful housewife for 25 long years, something suddenly stirred in Samita Kaur (now 51) in 2020. Back when the world was reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and the farmers were holding protests on the outskirts of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws (later repealed), Samita was fighting her own battle.

She had spent years looking after her ailing in-laws and playing the role of a nurturer at home. But she had made up her mind to walk out of a marriage that she felt was suppressing her. And she didn’t care how society would react. “Divorce, in my opinion, shouldn’t be seen as a taboo. It can be seen as a positive step, too,” she muses.

Ask her why she suddenly decided to part ways with her husband, and pat comes her reply: “I wanted to set an example for our children. I had to tell them that they must not compromise on their principles. That they shouldn’t be okay with violence. To stand up against atrocities and look adversities in the eye. It’s unfortunate that our society often pressurises a woman to stay in a marriage for the sake of their children. It is time for all to realise that in order to safeguard our children, it is sometimes important to walk away. My marriage ended because I was being degraded and abused in front of my kids.”

But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds now. Samita barely had a small set of clothes and little money when she walked away from her husband. But she soldiered on. Luckily, there was a happy ending.

“The broken relationship between my husband and me has now turned into a friendship that we are taking forward for our children. It just shows that something positive always comes out of everything. When you have seen the worst in life, you stop fearing anything. And you start treating tomorrow as just another day.”

And it was those testing times that made her realise who would always have her back. “My children, father, friends and our extended family were my biggest support system. It’s during those tough times that you realise how superficial money is. It comes and goes. All that matters is who stands with you.”