Super cop of Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Five months ago, when a 2020-batch IPS officer took charge as the Superintendent of Police in Kanniyakumari district, none of the residents expected anything beyond the ordinary. Unlike Kollywood, where sturdy police officers enthral the masses with action-packed entrances, the SP office in Nagercoil remained calm on January 3 this year, welcoming its new captain, in line with all the usual protocols. Fast forward to June, SP R Stalin is now a household name among the residents.

A native of Arpakkam village in Kancheepuram, this 31-year-old officer, who regularly meets police personnel to address their grievances, has so far devised at least five initiatives — Public Feedback Centre, Village Monitoring Scheme, Nimir (The Rising Team), Manam Thiranthu (Mind Opens), and Vettri Pathai (Path to Success) — for the general public as well as police personnel.

Spotting the rise in crimes against children and women in the district, the SP, who had earlier served as the deputy commissioner in Coimbatore (North), began prioritising the safety of women and children. This led to the birth of ‘Nimir’, an intensive Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act awareness team comprising trained women police personnel. The team visits villages and interior areas to spread awareness among women and children, and helps them access victims’ compensation and other benefits. The team, so far, has prevented three child marriages within the span of a few months.

“My father Ramakrishnan, a farmer, was the one who motivated me to become an IPS officer and serve the society. He used to frequently visit book fairs and purchase books for me,” recollects Stalin.

In a bid to ensure public grievances are addressed appropriately, the SP, who never fails to receive petitions at his office, created a public feedback centre in the District Police Petition unit manned by police personnel. The centre dials each and every petitioner and asks for feedback regarding their petitions or inquires. If a petitioner is not satisfied, then the petition will be assigned to a different inquiry officer. “The SP has received over 4,500 petitions directly within five months,” said a police officer.