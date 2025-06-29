A Degree of Hope: Higher education no longer a distant dream for this youth from Nilgiris

CHENNAI: As sun rays sliced into the wafting mist, tea-stained hands had already found their rhythm at work. A few eyes wandered to the group of unfamiliar faces that had stepped into hills combed with lush green estates, nestled in the deep hues of Nilgiris blue.

The students visiting from Madras Christian College in Chennai for a field trip were greeted by quizzical looks from the workers, all except one young woman in the hamlet. Her inquisitive eyes, eager to sit down with the team, were met with a new flicker of possibility that stretched beyond the boundaries of her small village. The students of the chemistry course and their inspiring tales of academia in a distant world were etched into M Seetha’s mind.

For the 120 Kurumba families living in Katachanakolli village, access to higher education is a distant dream as they struggle to arrange a square meal every day. Most residents worked in the tea plantations, and many children dropped out after primary or secondary school due to poverty and lack of infrastructure. But Seetha, a native of the Adivasi hamlet in the village, refused to tuck her dreams to sleep.

At 23, Seetha became the first person from her village to earn a postgraduate degree. When she cleared her Master’s in Social Work from the Madras Christian College earlier this year, more than a personal milestone — it was a historic moment for her community in Katachanakolli. Seetha narrates that her village is prone to human-wildlife conflict, and the nearest government higher secondary school (GHSS) is 12 km away at Devarshola.