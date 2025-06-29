It’s only willpower: Ganesh’s remarkable swim feats

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ganesh Balaga, a 37-year-old para swimmer from Donkalapartha village in Burja Mandal, Srikakulam district, has proved that determination and resilience can defy even the harshest odds. Despite being stricken by polio in his right leg, Ganesh has achieved national and international acclaim in para swimming, setting records in both the English Channel and Palk Strait.

Currently serving as a swimming coach under the Eluru District Sports Authority, Ganesh has won 10 national-level medals and set multiple records in para swimming. His journey began in a village pond, where he first started swimming to escape life’s difficulties. Encouraged by his friends, he began participating in competitions, gradually moving from the district to the national level.

At the 12th Para Swimming National Championships held in Chennai, he clinched a gold medal in the 200-metre event, a silver in the 100-metre butterfly, and a bronze in the backstroke. He has also won medals at national meets held in Bengaluru in 2013 and 2014.

Ganesh has become the first para swimmer from the Telugu States to set a record in swimming both the English Channel and the Palk Strait. On June 16, he completed the 34-km English Channel relay between England and France as part of the six-member Pride of India A team. He swam his stretch in 13 hours and 37 minutes, a feat documented by the Channel Swimming Association. On April 18, he crossed the 28-kmthe Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to India in 10 hours and 30 minutes.

“There are no shortcuts, no excuses — only sheer willpower and waves,” Ganesh told TNIE. “I faced many challenges in life, but the cities of Vijayawada and Eluru enhanced my resolve.”