Justice Madhavi Devi highlights gaps between women-centric laws, social realities

HYDERABAD: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Saturday spoke on the development of women-centric legislation in India, from the pre-Independence period to the present. She addressed a workshop on Women Empowerment: A Constitutional Obligation, organised by Nyayavadi Parishad, Telangana, in association with Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad.

Justice Madhavi Devi, who was the Chief Guest, outlined key legal reforms aimed at protecting women’s rights. She referred to the regulation of Sati, the Child Marriage Restraint Act, the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Supreme Court’s Visakha guidelines on sexual harassment at the workplace, and the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, which grants daughters equal inheritance rights. She observed that, despite these laws, women continue to face social and legal challenges.

Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, who was the Guest of Honour, spoke of Swami Vivekananda’s views on women’s empowerment as vital to national progress. He said true empowerment lies in transforming the mind and character, and that it goes beyond laws, requiring inner strength and moral development.

Over 150 women advocates from across the state attended the workshop. Participants said the event provided a useful forum to discuss constitutional values and ongoing efforts to promote women’s rights.

Nisha Singh, an advocate from Karimnagar, said, “Several laws have been enacted for women, but they have not fully achieved their purpose. True empowerment will come only through human transformation.”