Taking science from labs to life

RAJASTHAN: A wise man had once remarked, “Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge.” These words resonate with Sudipti Arora, a successful biotechnologist and research scientist with a PhD in environmental engineering from IIT Roorkee who is on a mission to take science from labs to life.
As someone who firmly believes in environmental duty, Sudipti has been working in the field of waste management to create a zero-waste ecosystem. She often collaborates with schools, colleges, industries, housing societies and government departments to push for sustainability, climate action and environmental awareness. Her work ensures that daily household waste is decomposed and transformed into useful resources — closing the loop of consumption and waste.
But what prompted her to pivot to the cause? During an ordinary lecture in 2020, on solid waste management, a student challenged Sudipti’s beliefs, saying the reality was far removed from what she taught. But rather than snubbing him or dismissing his argument, Sudipti decided to explore the subject. He took her to his village, where she witnessed firsthand the use of untreated wastewater in farming.
She was shocked. It dawned on Sudipti that much of the science being taught in classrooms was not tailored to local conditions. “If research doesn’t translate into action that benefits common people, what good is it?” she asked herself.
Determined to usher in positive change, she founded the Prakrit Foundation, launching a project titled ‘Transforming a village in Rajasthan into a zero-waste model using green technology’. Navigating a long and difficult process to secure support for the cause, she presented it to the Government of India.
And her efforts bore fruit. On a fateful day, she received a letter from the Department of Science and Technology, informing her that a sizeable fund of Rs 2 crore had been set aside for her project. Her dream was finally taking flight.
But her joy was short-lived. She received her cancer screening report the same day — she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer. “I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. But I took it as a message from the universe: Don’t stop,” she recalls.
She had three years to complete the project, and there was no time to waste. Between chemotherapy and radiation, she began travelling to rural areas, interacting with locals and conducting training sessions to sensitise them on waste segregation, menstrual hygiene and composting. But with compassion, innovation and persistent efforts, she broke through social and cultural barriers. Thanks to her project, a vermi-filter technology for waste treatment was set up at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Andhi village, a biogas plant installed at a local school, and wetlands created to treat sewage water naturally. This model soon expanded to four more villages, including Jahota, near Jaipur.
That’s not all. Sudipti is also working to promote organic farming, providing growers with soil testing facilities, bio-pesticide training and market linkage through an organisation called ‘Krishi Moolya’. Their goal is to help 100 farmers transition to organic methods. And it is safe to say that they are on pace to achieve the objective, as 25 of the tillers have already made the switch.
Notably, Sudipti’s efforts to utilise science for the common good are not limited to rural areas. She came up with the ‘Urban Revolution Project’, under which she developed DIY compost kits and a “magic powder” containing specific bacteria to enhance composting.