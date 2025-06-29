Taking science from labs to life

RAJASTHAN: A wise man had once remarked, “Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge.” These words resonate with Sudipti Arora, a successful biotechnologist and research scientist with a PhD in environmental engineering from IIT Roorkee who is on a mission to take science from labs to life.

As someone who firmly believes in environmental duty, Sudipti has been working in the field of waste management to create a zero-waste ecosystem. She often collaborates with schools, colleges, industries, housing societies and government departments to push for sustainability, climate action and environmental awareness. Her work ensures that daily household waste is decomposed and transformed into useful resources — closing the loop of consumption and waste.

But what prompted her to pivot to the cause? During an ordinary lecture in 2020, on solid waste management, a student challenged Sudipti’s beliefs, saying the reality was far removed from what she taught. But rather than snubbing him or dismissing his argument, Sudipti decided to explore the subject. He took her to his village, where she witnessed firsthand the use of untreated wastewater in farming.

She was shocked. It dawned on Sudipti that much of the science being taught in classrooms was not tailored to local conditions. “If research doesn’t translate into action that benefits common people, what good is it?” she asked herself.

Determined to usher in positive change, she founded the Prakrit Foundation, launching a project titled ‘Transforming a village in Rajasthan into a zero-waste model using green technology’. Navigating a long and difficult process to secure support for the cause, she presented it to the Government of India.