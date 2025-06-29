The RIC story: How Raghuram Ananthoj is making India fall in love with books

HYDERABAD: In classrooms across India, where academic marks often dominate discussions, a different movement is quietly gathering pace.

Former Ranji cricketer from Hyderabad, Raghuram Ananthoj, is leading an initiative that is shifting focus from exam scores to the power of reading for pleasure. Through his brainchild, the Read India Celebration (RIC), and a series of leadership workshops, Raghuram encourages students to go beyond textbooks, helping them develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities along the way.

Launched in 2015 after being conceived a year earlier, RIC started its journey in Telugu-speaking states, where it has drawn thousands of students to explore non-academic books. What began as a regional programme has now spread across the country. It’s now in its tenth year and has witnessed participation from all Indian states, reaching students as far as the USA, Canada, and West Asia. The message is simple: reading beyond textbooks is changing lives.

Raghuram explains how RIC works. “At the heart of it is a simple exercise. Students read a non-academic book or story and submit a summary of what they learn, along with a creative solution to a real-world problem. This builds critical thinking and innovation. I started with leadership sessions and realised many people don’t know their strengths. That’s when I began experimenting with reading as a tool for personal growth. Reading is closely linked to creativity and problem-solving.”