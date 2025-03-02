Sudha Murali: A poet’s journey from numbers to verses

NELLORE: For those who love the written word, poet and Mathematics lecturer Sudha Murali weaves intellect and emotion into verses that resonate with both scholars and commoners. Her poetry transcends social barriers, reflecting deep personal experiences and contemporary struggles.

Born in Menakuru, Naidupeta mandal, Tirupati district, Sudha inherited her grandfather’s literary legacy and her mother’s resilience. The third of six siblings, she was named Padma Sudhamani by her parents before later adopting the name Sudha Murali.

A gifted student, she impressed teachers with her quick grasp of things but faced several challenges in her educational journey. Despite hardships, she pursued higher studies, earning a Master’s degree in Mathematics and completing her teacher training. She now serves as a Mathematics lecturer at Andhra Pradesh Model School and College, committed to shaping young minds.

Sudha’s literary journey spans over two decades. Encouraged by fellow teachers in 2017, she revived her passion for poetry, leading to the publication of her anthology Thadi Aarani Vakyamokati. The collection features 98 carefully selected poems from over 500 she has written, focusing on themes of social injustice, personal struggles, and systemic inequalities. Blending personal experiences with stark realities, her poetry exudes defiance, sorrow, anger, and a deep yet helpless resolve. Each verse questions societal norms, offering a mirror to contemporary issues.

Beyond poetry, Sudha writes songs and poems for schoolchildren. She remains indifferent to fame, believing her words should speak for themselves. When moved by an incident, she instinctively puts pen to paper, attributing her literary strength to divine blessings, particularly Lord Shiva, whom she considers her guiding force.