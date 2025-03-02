Unique sunday market to promote organic produce

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a heartwarming initiative, alumni of Vasantha Bala Vidyodaya School in Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with members of the Theosophical Society, have started promoting organic farming. Their goal is to encourage the consumption of organic products and support farmers who cultivate crops using organic fertilisers.

Every Sunday, the school premises in Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara, transform into a vibrant organic market. Farmers from North Coastal Andhra and Godavari districts bring their organic produce to sell, setting up small stalls to attract city consumers. The market features a wide variety of vegetables, along with sesame oil produced using traditional methods.

B Sandhya, former Director of the Andhra Region Bureau of Indian Standards, shared her motivation behind the initiative. “I started organic farming in my terrace garden. Later, I observed that organic farmers were facing challenges in selling their produce in the local market. Keeping this in view, we started this organic market at Vasantha Bala Vidyodaya School. The market operates every Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm,” she said.

Sandhya said some vegetables are not available locally, so they procure them from farmers associated with the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RYSS) from various parts of the State. “We have set up around 10 to 15 counters to sell organic produce at present to support farmers,” she added.

The growing interest in organic products is driven by the increasing awareness of its health benefits. Many believe that consuming food grown using organic fertilisers reduces health risks compared to produce cultivated with chemical fertilisers.

The green initiative aims to expand the market for organic products, making organic farming more profitable besides promoting healthier living. “We are determined to make organic farming a common practice. Just as every household has a family doctor, we envision a future where every family has an organic farmer, ensuring access to healthy, chemical-free produce,” Sandhya said.