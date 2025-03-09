Getting the pulse right, Dr Anusha’s journey to success

GUNTUR: Dr Anusha’s journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and selfless service. From a young girl with an unwavering dream of becoming a doctor to a medical officer transforming public healthcare, her story is one of extraordinary courage.

Despite facing personal and professional challenges-including a life-altering accident that led to the amputation of her left leg-she never let adversity define her. Instead, she turned it into a driving force to serve those in need.

Her relentless dedication has not only improved healthcare accessibility for the underprivileged but also revolutionised the UPHC Indiranagar, Mangalagiri, making it a model hospital with national and State-level recognition. Through her compassion, expertise, and leadership, she has inspired countless others, proving that true strength lies in perseverance and the will to make a difference.

Studying medicine had always been Anusha’s dream since childhood. However, her parents, wanting to spare her from the heavy academic burden and struggles of medical studies, encouraged her to choose an easier path. With this in mind, they enrolled her in the MPC stream. But Anusha was relentless in her passion for medicine.

She refused to let go of her dream, convincing her parents to let her switch to BiPC. Her determination paid off, and she successfully secured an MBBS seat, marking the beginning of her inspiring journey in the medical field.

Born on March 3, 1993, in Guntur to P Chayarani and P Narasimha Murthy, Anusha pursued her MBBS at Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru. Even during her student years, she displayed an exceptional commitment to healthcare, participating in the largest simultaneous self-examination for breast cancer with 2,790 participants and earning a Guinness World Record.