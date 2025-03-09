Getting the pulse right, Dr Anusha’s journey to success

GUNTUR: Dr Anusha’s journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and selfless service. From a young girl with an unwavering dream of becoming a doctor to a medical officer transforming public healthcare, her story is one of extraordinary courage.
Despite facing personal and professional challenges-including a life-altering accident that led to the amputation of her left leg-she never let adversity define her. Instead, she turned it into a driving force to serve those in need.
Her relentless dedication has not only improved healthcare accessibility for the underprivileged but also revolutionised the UPHC Indiranagar, Mangalagiri, making it a model hospital with national and State-level recognition. Through her compassion, expertise, and leadership, she has inspired countless others, proving that true strength lies in perseverance and the will to make a difference.
Studying medicine had always been Anusha’s dream since childhood. However, her parents, wanting to spare her from the heavy academic burden and struggles of medical studies, encouraged her to choose an easier path. With this in mind, they enrolled her in the MPC stream. But Anusha was relentless in her passion for medicine.
She refused to let go of her dream, convincing her parents to let her switch to BiPC. Her determination paid off, and she successfully secured an MBBS seat, marking the beginning of her inspiring journey in the medical field.
Born on March 3, 1993, in Guntur to P Chayarani and P Narasimha Murthy, Anusha pursued her MBBS at Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru. Even during her student years, she displayed an exceptional commitment to healthcare, participating in the largest simultaneous self-examination for breast cancer with 2,790 participants and earning a Guinness World Record.
However, life took a drastic turn in 2021 when she met with a tragic accident that led to the amputation of her left leg. For many, such an incident could have ended a career, but for Dr Anusha, it became a turning point. Instead of succumbing to despair, she emerged stronger, determined to dedicate her life to serving the underprivileged.
Recognising that countless poor patients struggle to afford quality treatment at private hospitals, she made a bold decision-to leave her high-paid job at a renowned private hospital and join government service and ensure that high-quality healthcare reached those who needed it most.
On March 11, 2022, she secured a government job as a civil assistant surgeon and was posted at UPHC Indiranagar, Mangalagiri. With unwavering dedication, she transformed the facility into a model healthcare centre. When she first joined, the hospital saw fewer than 10 patients a day.
However, through her dedicated service, community outreach, and patient-centred approach, she gained the trust of the people. The patient turnout increased dramatically, reaching 50-60 patients per day-an astounding improvement that reflects her impact.
Her tireless service and leadership led to significant achievements. On July 19, 2023, the hospital received the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, a rare recognition for excellence in healthcare services. Her contributions were further recognised on January 26, 2024, when she was awarded the Best Medical Officer Award in Guntur district and Rotary Iconic Doctor Award.
Anusha’s dedication to public healthcare earned her the State Quality Assurance Award for UPHC Indiranagar on August 20, 2024. Her exceptional service earned her the Srimathi Nannapaneni Lakshmi Smaraka Puraskaram Award on September 17, 2024 Overcoming personal tragedy, her perseverance and commitment to healthcare accessibility continue to inspire and uplift communities.