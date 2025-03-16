Bringing voices to verses: A journey through poetry

NELLORE: With a literary career spanning over five decades, Telugu poet Dr Perugu Ramakrishna has made a significant mark in Indian literature. Author of 26 books across multiple genres, he has received prestigious awards, including the Saraswati Samman and Jatiya Rajya Bhasha Gaurav Samman.

Honoured with titles such as Matru Bhasha Seva Shiromani and Bharat Bhasha Bhushan, Ramakrishna’s works have been widely translated and studied across India and beyond. His poem on flamingos, released during the 2006 Flamingo Festival, is a landmark in environmental literature, translated into six Indian and two global languages. In 2023, 52 lines from this poem were included in Class nine Telugu textbook Telugu Parimalam, a rare honour for any poet.

Born on May 27, 1960, in Nellore, Ramakrishna studied English Literature at Andhra University (AU) and completed MA in Public Administration from Osmania University. He also earned postgraduate diplomas in Industrial Relations, Personnel Management, and Computer Applications. His literary journey began in 1975 when his first poem was published in a local journal. During the 1980s, he edited Manasa Veena magazine, fostering literary talent.

Ramakrishna’s poetic excellence has earned him over 150 national and 60 international awards, including the Andhra Pradesh Government’s Visishta Kavi Ugadi Puraskaram, the Telugu University Keerthi Puraskaram, and the Telangana Sahitya Akademi Puraskaram. His translations for the National Book Trust of India and Sahitya Akademi have further enriched literary discourse.