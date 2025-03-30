Vadada Rahul: The self-taught feather artist creating masterpieces to promote national unity

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam city based feather artist Vadada Rahul has been igniting minds of children and awakening people by creating micro and miniature paintings on various noted issues.

Recently, he made a painting on a feather on the occasion of Indian-origin National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Sunita Williams return to Earth after an extended 286-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The entire nation celebrated the occasion and Rahul’s painting on feathers got wide attention. He is known for his intricate art work on feathers of various birds, leafs has previously created paintings on various themes including Rama’s idol Prana Pratishtha at Ayodhya, winning of the Indian cricket team, festivals of the various deities and noted film actors to mark their achievement of film fare, Nandi awards.

To complete the painting two more hours are required and for which he used acrylic colours on a pigeon feather. He also acquired specialised skills in miniature art on grains of rice and feathers, leaves which are sending a message to the people and art lovers are eagerly looking for his paintings whenever special and unique occasions occur.