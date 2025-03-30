Vadada Rahul: The self-taught feather artist creating masterpieces to promote national unity

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam city based feather artist Vadada Rahul has been igniting minds of children and awakening people by creating micro and miniature paintings on various noted issues.
Recently, he made a painting on a feather on the occasion of Indian-origin National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Sunita Williams return to Earth after an extended 286-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The entire nation celebrated the occasion and Rahul’s painting on feathers got wide attention. He is known for his intricate art work on feathers of various birds, leafs has previously created paintings on various themes including Rama’s idol Prana Pratishtha at Ayodhya, winning of the Indian cricket team, festivals of the various deities and noted film actors to mark their achievement of film fare, Nandi awards.
To complete the painting two more hours are required and for which he used acrylic colours on a pigeon feather. He also acquired specialised skills in miniature art on grains of rice and feathers, leaves which are sending a message to the people and art lovers are eagerly looking for his paintings whenever special and unique occasions occur.
He contributed more through his paintings to promote and encourage nationality, unity by selecting different subjects and concepts such as Srinivasa Kalyanam, Sri Rama Pattabhishekam, Lord Ananta Padmanabha Swamy, Lord Ganesh, Lord Krishna and death and birth anniversaries of freedom fighters and portraits of Indian cricket legends.
He received various awards, rewards as Chitra Kala Ratna, Kala Guruvu, Art of legend, Picasso Award, DadaSaheb Phalke Award, Ananda Ratna, Leonardo Davency international art award, Global Icon of India award, Youth Icon award, World talent award, Vaddadi Papayya memorial award and felicitated by various associations and organisations. His name entered in various world records as America book of world records, Oscar book of world records, Great Indian book of records, London book of world records, Guinness book of World Records participation certificate and a gold medal achieved in 2022.
Rahul is coming from a middle-class family and not having source and much financial assistance to learn painting and various at noted training centres. He gained skills by learning by doing and trial and error methods. “I have learned through experimentation and experience in various paintings and arts” Rahul shared his journey with the TNIE.