Reviving Tradition: Tax consultant blends Karlakattai with Yoga poses

PUDUCHERRY: On the day of Pongal celebrations (January 14), when the enthusiasm towards reviving lost links of tradition runs mostly high, George Bush K from Puducherry was in the thick of achieving a new record to exploit the attention in its entirety to raise awareness of a traditional fitness method — using an Indian club. Swinging Karlakattai (Indian club) for 12,128 times, continuously for 24 hours, the 31-year-old broke a new record, which he considered a significant step in his pursuit to contemporise Indian club workouts among boutique fitness crowd.

A tax consultant by profession, George also runs Karla Yoga, a fitness academy that teaches workout routines which are an amalgamation of Indian club training with poses inspired by yoga, tailored to hold its weight against modern fitness regimes. Amid his morning fitness session, George recalled the relevance of Indian club workouts — primarily developed to strengthen arms and torso for wrestling — a common sight in almost every household in the country until two decades ago. “It was our traditional fitness method to maintain health,” he said.

Karlakattai has a rich and ancient history, he said, tracing back to its original use as a hunting weapon. “The tool evolved into the gada used by kings, and is seen in the hands of Gods like Hanuman, which is why we worship Hanuman every time we begin practice,” he said.

With the fitness industry opting for acquisitive trends to cater to the needs of a generation demanding tall results, George expressed that embracing the time-tested regime could be beneficial, both monetarily and in the long run. “People who want to be professional bodybuilders go to gymnasiums, dedicate hours of their time. But Karlakattai can be used at home, and is especially advantageous for those who cannot hit the gym due to time or financial constraints,” he said, adding that although dumbbells for weight training are widely prevalent nowadays, some are returning to Indian club workout despite a rise in modern training methods.