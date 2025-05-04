When every rock tells an artistic story

MADURAI: Ancient art is not simply limited to engravings found on Egypt’s walls with tales of Pharaohs, or primitive pictographs of Palaeolithic humans hunting animals found in the Peruvian caves. Civilisations across the globe have used art to leave a legacy that breathes on for centuries. While it might look backwards or primitive to the layman, art historians like KT Gandhirajan find these pictographs intricate and nuanced.
“It is amazing to see rock art paintings in caves where tribes lived almost 2,000 years ago. They have documented their culture, heritage, fauna, social interactions, etc. These paintings are a treasure trove of knowledge, and documenting them gives me joy and motivates me to pursue my journey. Rock art varies from place to place and is paired with meticulous changes such as types of colours and materials used. Every subtlety has a story to tell,” he said.
Gandhirajan has discovered and documented over 1,000 images of rock art in 80 sites, including tribal and non-tribal areas across the state. The art historian and researcher from Usilampatti in Madurai, with over two decades of experience, takes up rocky paths in his stride, fueled by his passion for rock art works.
The researcher, currently with the Tamil Virtual Academy, says, “After Class 12, my father tried to enrol me in an engineering college, but I was not able to make it through. I later got admitted to PMT college in Usilampatti for BSc Chemistry. I later pursued an MA in Art History at Madurai Kamaraj University.”
Gandhirajan’s love for rock paintings piqued when he moved to the University of Madras in 1995 for his PhD titled ‘Painting Traditions in the Nayak Period’.
As part of his five-year research, he got a chance to visit 40 temples, including the Srirangam Aranganathaswamy Temple and others in Kumbakonam. Fascinated by temple paintings, he used to click photographs, and write about them for his thesis. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete his PhD, owing to various challenges.
“This is when I accidentally met Government Fine Arts College Principal Alphonso Arul Doss, and he invited me to take part-time classes for college students. With his support, I started my journey to discover the world of cave rock art. Though I couldn’t finish my PhD, my experiences allowed me to forge an interest in the study of rock art,” he said.
Recounting a horrific experience at Karaikaiyur in Nilgiris in 2004, where he discovered the biggest rock artwork found in Tamil Nadu — spanning 400 ft across the rock surface, painted by the Irular tribes — Gandhirajan says, “In my excitement, I touched a beehive by accident. The bees started chasing me. I got stung by hundreds of bees and fell unconscious. Some Irulars in the area took me to their hut and provided first aid. As my whole body had swollen, they came to the conclusion that I would not survive the night. Luckily, their treatment worked, and I was conscious the next day.”
Treacherous treks never stood in Gandhirajan’s way. “I went on various expeditions from 2010 to 2014, in search of prehistoric tribal rock art paintings in caves. I visited nearly 20 sites in the hills and discovered over 1,000 images. Most of them were found in Nilgiris, which the Irula and Kurumba tribes have made home,” says the researcher, who has also documented rock art paintings by the Mudhuva tribes in Pollachi and the Paliyar tribes in Palani hills.
His study extends beyond primitive paintings, which he also pairs with the study of contemporary art to help him dissect the progression in techniques.
“The rock art paintings in Palani hills use black predominantly, unlike the ones in Nilgiris. Such variations help us understand the ancient people, and portray their social background, agricultural practices, as well as intentions behind such art. I have always compared rock art with works done by contemporary artists, which is crucial in identifying the evolution of artistic technique as well as socio-cultural advancement. There are rock art works which provide evidence for jallikattu, the bull-taming sport held across the state to this day, found in non-tribal areas,” he added.
Gandhirajan has also authored books ‘Keezhadi-Madurai — Sanga Kaala Thamizhar Naagarigam’, ‘Essays of Tholliyal - Thamizhar Varalaatru Thadayangal’ and ‘Eru Thazhuvudhal Jallikkattu’. He will soon publish ‘Karikaiyur - Discovery site of Nilgiris Mountain’.
