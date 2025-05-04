When every rock tells an artistic story

MADURAI: Ancient art is not simply limited to engravings found on Egypt’s walls with tales of Pharaohs, or primitive pictographs of Palaeolithic humans hunting animals found in the Peruvian caves. Civilisations across the globe have used art to leave a legacy that breathes on for centuries. While it might look backwards or primitive to the layman, art historians like KT Gandhirajan find these pictographs intricate and nuanced.

“It is amazing to see rock art paintings in caves where tribes lived almost 2,000 years ago. They have documented their culture, heritage, fauna, social interactions, etc. These paintings are a treasure trove of knowledge, and documenting them gives me joy and motivates me to pursue my journey. Rock art varies from place to place and is paired with meticulous changes such as types of colours and materials used. Every subtlety has a story to tell,” he said.

Gandhirajan has discovered and documented over 1,000 images of rock art in 80 sites, including tribal and non-tribal areas across the state. The art historian and researcher from Usilampatti in Madurai, with over two decades of experience, takes up rocky paths in his stride, fueled by his passion for rock art works.

The researcher, currently with the Tamil Virtual Academy, says, “After Class 12, my father tried to enrol me in an engineering college, but I was not able to make it through. I later got admitted to PMT college in Usilampatti for BSc Chemistry. I later pursued an MA in Art History at Madurai Kamaraj University.”

Gandhirajan’s love for rock paintings piqued when he moved to the University of Madras in 1995 for his PhD titled ‘Painting Traditions in the Nayak Period’.

As part of his five-year research, he got a chance to visit 40 temples, including the Srirangam Aranganathaswamy Temple and others in Kumbakonam. Fascinated by temple paintings, he used to click photographs, and write about them for his thesis. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete his PhD, owing to various challenges.

“This is when I accidentally met Government Fine Arts College Principal Alphonso Arul Doss, and he invited me to take part-time classes for college students. With his support, I started my journey to discover the world of cave rock art. Though I couldn’t finish my PhD, my experiences allowed me to forge an interest in the study of rock art,” he said.