Friends ‘fur’ a lifetime

VELLORE: Amid the bustle at Sathuvachari in Vellore, an everyday ritual speaks volumes of silent devotion. As S Kalaivani steps out from her modest iron shop, the familiar sound of paws on pavement follows. Dozens of street dogs, eyes bright and tails wagging, gather around her. This is not just in anticipation of food, but they are drawn by the bond they share with the woman who has become their lifeline.
For the past 13 years, 53-year-old Kalaivani has been a familiar figure in Sathuvachari, carrying food for the 60 stray dogs she lovingly feeds every day. Alongside her husband Sankar, Kalaivani runs a modest iron shop tucked in a corner of the neighbourhood — a livelihood they have sustained for over a decade. Though her formal education ended after Class 8, her lessons in compassion began long before, during her childhood in a village where her bond with animals took root.
The turning point came in 2013. Kalaivani spotted a dog that had just delivered a litter of puppies beneath a parked car. When the car owner tried to move the animal, she barely flinched — too weak even to lift her head. “It may sound like just another moment, but seeing her so helpless broke something in me,” she said. Kalaivani rushed home, gathered whatever rice was left in the kitchen and returned to feed the dog.
That quiet act of kindness became the beginning of a lifelong routine. “My heart feels full only when I feed the strays,” she said. Since then, not a single day has gone by without her ensuring that the street dogs of Sathuvachari are fed. Not out of duty, but out of love that has not wavered in over a decade.
With a family income of Rs 15,000 per month, Kalaivani sets aside about Rs 5,000 to feed stray dogs. Her kitchen has two cookers, of which one is for her four-legged companions. She collects rice donated by kind neighbours, buys fresh chicken, and cooks them with care before pouring into buckets and serving them on street corners twice a day.
“Every morning and evening, I pick one spot in the area and feed them there. But sometimes, when hunger gets the better of them, they come straight on my doorstep. They gather around me while I feed them and eat so gently,” she said.
Over the years, Kalaivani has faced criticism and even hostility from some neighbours who accuse her of encouraging the stray population. “Some refused to rent me a house because of the dogs. I understand the concerns around stray dogs, but I can say this with certainty, the dogs I feed have never harmed anyone. In fact, they are better behaved than most humans.”
Kalaivani often rescues dogs that fall into pits or drains, nurses them back to health, and ensures they are vaccinated. Aware of the risks of overpopulation and rabies, she also collaborates with local civic authorities to promote sterilisation and encourages dog adoptions whenever possible. “When they are hurt, they come to me. I treat their wounds like I would my own child. I am not doing this for attention. I do it for the peace it brings to my soul.”
Her husband, Sankar, said, “At first, it affected our shop. Some customers were afraid to come in because the dogs would gather near the entrance. Neighbours even fought with us. But over time, I saw her love for them, and I chose to stand by her.”
Her neighbour Karpagam said, “Kalaivani has been feeding and caring for these dogs for over 13 years. My own children have learned kindness by watching her.”
When asked what keeps her going, Kalaivani’s answer is simple, “I just want to stay healthy enough to feed them for as long as I live. If anyone wishes to help, even a little rice can make a difference.”
As long as her hands can carry a bucket and her heart continues to beat with care, the streets of Sathuvachari will never feel lonely for its most loyal wanderers as Kalaivani will be there, doing what she does best: loving without condition, and serving without expectation.
For assistance, contact 8680986265
(Edited by Meghna Murali)