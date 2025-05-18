Friends ‘fur’ a lifetime

VELLORE: Amid the bustle at Sathuvachari in Vellore, an everyday ritual speaks volumes of silent devotion. As S Kalaivani steps out from her modest iron shop, the familiar sound of paws on pavement follows. Dozens of street dogs, eyes bright and tails wagging, gather around her. This is not just in anticipation of food, but they are drawn by the bond they share with the woman who has become their lifeline.

For the past 13 years, 53-year-old Kalaivani has been a familiar figure in Sathuvachari, carrying food for the 60 stray dogs she lovingly feeds every day. Alongside her husband Sankar, Kalaivani runs a modest iron shop tucked in a corner of the neighbourhood — a livelihood they have sustained for over a decade. Though her formal education ended after Class 8, her lessons in compassion began long before, during her childhood in a village where her bond with animals took root.

The turning point came in 2013. Kalaivani spotted a dog that had just delivered a litter of puppies beneath a parked car. When the car owner tried to move the animal, she barely flinched — too weak even to lift her head. “It may sound like just another moment, but seeing her so helpless broke something in me,” she said. Kalaivani rushed home, gathered whatever rice was left in the kitchen and returned to feed the dog.