Let there be water: Restoration of Koliyanur lake in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: The dust of decades had settled thick upon the promise of Koliyanur lake, a vital artery choked by neglect and the relentless creep of encroachment. For a generation, its lifeblood had dwindled, a silent tragedy unfolding in the Villupuram district. But from the parched earth, a spark ignited – the Kalaam Volunteer Group.
This unassuming collective of residents dared to dream of reviving it, a vision that would not only reshape their environment but also bind their community in the face of nature’s fury. Their story, unfolding over the past year, is a testament to the extraordinary power of ordinary people, a beacon of hope that pierced through the devastation of Cyclone Fengal and resurrected a lost lifeline.
Koliyanur lake, stretching across hundreds of acres, had been encroached upon by 57 farming families in the Koliyanur village area for more than three decades. Once a crucial source of irrigation and drinking water, the lake had slowly shrunk by half due to unregulated occupation and sediment build-up.
Recognising the ecological and communal importance of the loch, the Kalaam Volunteer Group, in collaboration with Exnora International Foundation, NDSO, and M N Gayathri Charities, initiated a restoration project in 2024. “As a resident of Koliyanur, I’ve never seen the river with water since I was a child, and it has been a dream to see it flow with water in its natural allure. And that is why I chose to revive it,” said N Manikandan (32), the group’s full-time organiser.
Through persistent dialogue and peaceful engagement, the volunteers worked closely with local authorities and the encroaching farmers to find a resolution. Many of these farmers, though initially resistant, were later persuaded to vacate the land, understanding the long-term benefits of a restored waterbody for the wider community.
“The restoration involved clearing vegetation, removing debris, and extensive desilting operations. Volunteers toiled for months under the sun, raising funds locally and receiving support in the form of machinery and manpower from well-wishers. By early 2025, the loch had been rejuvenated across 37 acres — its basin deepened, banks fortified, and native flora reintroduced around its perimeter. The revived loch has now begun recharging groundwater, benefiting nearby villages, and is expected to support agriculture in the region for decades to come,” said Manikandan.
The organisation further extended its service to address the devastating effects of Cyclone Fengal in November 2024. Amidst the chaos, the Kalaam Volunteer Group emerged as one of the first responders. Within hours, volunteers spread out across the district, setting up makeshift relief camps, organising food drives, and distributing essentials. Several lakhs of people were aided, thanks to the group’s network and local knowledge. The group’s approach ensured that relief reached not just urban neighbourhoods but also isolated villages and marginalised communities, including tribal, disabled, and transgender populations.
Manikandan, aged 32, has been instrumental in mobilising and mentoring the Kalaam Volunteer Group’s 150 active members. What began as a small effort to support social workers in his area in 2015 has now evolved into a fully-fledged social service network. The group operates with a decentralised structure, empowering young volunteers to take initiative and lead local projects.
“Seeing the loch brim with water again brings hope,” says M Lakshmi, a local schoolteacher. “Children now learn about ecology firsthand, and farmers have reported higher yields thanks to improved groundwater.” Ramesh, one of the former encroachers, adds, “I was worried about losing my patch of land, but the training provided by Kalaam Volunteer Group helped me understand the importance of keeping water bodies intact for the greater good.”
The Group’s work caught the attention of the Villupuram collector’s office, which has since pledged technical support for monitoring water quality and embankment safety. These partnerships promise to institutionalise community-led conservation and enhance policy frameworks for waterbody management across Tamil Nadu.
From the quiet determination to revive a dying lake to the swift and selfless response in the face of a brutal cyclone, the Kalaam Volunteer Group has etched an indelible mark on the landscape and the lives of Villupuram. The ripples of their actions extend far beyond the banks of the rejuvenated Koliyanur, promising a legacy of resilience for generations to come.
