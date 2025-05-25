Engineer by day, educator at night for young minds

BIHAR: Education is the best tool to change society and transform the lives of the poor.” So believes Jameel Akhtar, a deputy general manager at NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation), Nabinagar, in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

For him, life is more than just about having a cushy job. An engineering graduate from Kanpur’s Harcourt Butler Technical University, Jameel landed a job in NTPC in 2001 and got his first posting in New Delhi. But his life took a turn after he was transferred to Nabinagar in 2014. “It was close to my maternal uncle’s house at Dehri-on-Sone, a place I used to visit as a child. So, I was familiar with the town,” he smiles.

Not long after settling down there, he decided to open a school for students belonging to underprivileged families in 2015. Without wasting any time, he rented and appointed teachers to that end nursery to class VII. And the school was filled with the hustle and bustle of children not long after it opened as word spread about free education.

“The number of students grew sharply as we did not charge a tuition fee. In fact, at Noble Public School, we even provided the pupils with books and the necessary educational material free of charge.” Today, the school has a strength of more than 550 students.

“We have a co-education set. Both girls and boys study here,” he shares, adding, “I bear all the expenses. We have 14 teachers. I pay their salaries. I also take care of all other costs involved in running the school. For me, it is an opportunity to serve humanity.”