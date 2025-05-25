From keyboards to kavyam: How Vijayawada’s youth are keeping Telugu verse drama alive

VIJAYAWADA: In an era dominated by digital screens and fast-paced routines, a group of young professionals in Vijayawada is breathing a new life into one of India’s oldest theatrical traditions—Telugu verse drama or Padya Natakam. From software engineers and bankers to research scholars and railway employees, these passionate artiste are united by a shared love for the stage and the mentorship of renowned dramatist Dr PVN Krishna.

A retired Intelligence Officer and current State president of Sanskara Bharathi, Dr Krishna has played a pivotal role in this cultural revival. Speaking to TNIE, “Drama is not mere entertainment; it is enlightenment. My goal is to create torchbearers who will pass on this sacred art to the next generation.”

Ponnapalli Sai Shankar, a software engineer at Infosys in Vijayawada and son of Dr Krishna, balances coding on the day and couplets at night. He has received accolades including the prestigious Nandi, Hanuma, and Garuda awards. “Software is my career, but theatre is my heartbeat,” he says.

His wife, P Sai Soumya, a TCS software engineer, inspired by him made her debut as Kanaka Durga in Sri Madhava Varma drama. “The applause I received that day awakened something deep inside me,” she recalls with a smile.

Jonnalagadda Sravan Kumar, a computer science research scholar at Anna University and former engineering faculty, has been a harmonium artist for over two decades. “Art has always been my companion, whether in a lab or a music hall,” he says. His stage design won a Nandi Award in 2023.

Bathula Rupa Sri, a software engineer, made her stage debut in 2018 and has since received multiple state-level awards for her portrayals in mythological dramas. “Theatre gave meaning to my identity,” she says.