Quest for vision in darkness: Dr Ilango’s journey from silence to world records

CHENNAI: At first glance, Dr Inspiring Ilango’s world is quiet, and filled with shadows. But spend a moment in his presence, and it becomes clear that this man sees much more than what meets your eye. Born in a world that offers limited resources to the blind, Dr Ilango was ready to turn these resources into weapons.
Born blind due to a consanguineous marriage in 1972, in Chennai, Ilango, now 52, is not just surviving without sight—he’s soaring with purpose. From an early age, he lent his distinctive voice to advertisements, documentaries, and short films, gaining admiration in India and abroad. He also hosted a 42-episode musical talk show on television in 2012 and remains a sought-after guest on media platforms, where he discusses emotion management, language, and life skills.
Ilango completed his M Phil in English Language Teaching at the University of Madras in 1995, emerging among the top scholars in his batch. He also holds a Master’s degree in English from Loyola College, Chennai, where he graduated with distinction and was awarded a gold medal for his excellence in public speaking and oral communication.
His journey has since gone far beyond academia. On May 12, 2019, Universal Tamil University, Pondicherry, honoured him with an honorary doctorate for his exceptional accomplishments. Ilango then made global headlines, becoming the first visually impaired person to set world records in both scuba diving and paragliding—proving that courage, not sight, defines one’s vision.
Today, he wears many hats: Managing Director of Ace Panacea Life Skills Private Limited, founder of the Vision Inspiring Ilango Foundation, brand ambassador of the NTC Group of Companies, author, motivational speaker, professional singer, emotion management consultant, voice artiste, media personality- and notably, the only visually challenged to set world records in both scuba diving and paragliding.
Ilango has inspired thousands through his efforts in emotion management, helping people overcome depression and anxiety. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he provided free counselling to people struggling with mental health issues. “The emotional pandemic was as real as the viral one,” he recalls.
Ilango, a fluent English speaker and language consultant, has helped hundreds gain confidence in communication—firm in his belief that language unlocks both personal and professional potential.
With an ability to sing over 3,500 songs across multiple languages, Ilango uses music as a motivational tool. He even coined the word “musiration”—a blend of music and inspiration—to describe this unique method. “Music reaches where words can’t. I’ve seen it lift people out of darkness,” he explains.
Ilango’s Tamil book ‘Jeyippadhu Nijam’ (Victory is sure) has become a life manual for thousands, especially those struggling with suicidal thoughts. Driven by the desire to spread positivity, Ilango and his wife Srilatha co-founded the Vision Inspiring Ilango Foundation. The NGO runs awareness campaigns, inspirational events, and training programmes aimed at building emotionally resilient and socially responsible individuals.
Illango credits much of his strength to his family. His wife Srilatha is his strongest pillar of support, and their son S Aarvan Vetri Ilango is already carving a niche for himself as a child prodigy in music. Despite being completely blind, Ilango became the world’s first visually -challenged individual to set records in scuba diving and paragliding, proving that fear is merely a mindset. “I believe even the sky isn’t the limit. It’s only the beginning,” he says.
What sets Ilango apart isn’t just his many talents, but his deep empathy. For him, success isn’t about accolades or records alone; it’s about the lives he touches and uplifts along the way. “I don’t have eyesight but I do have a vision. I may not see the world the way others do, but I choose to shape it the way I believe it should be,” Ilango says as he signs off.
