Quest for vision in darkness: Dr Ilango’s journey from silence to world records

CHENNAI: At first glance, Dr Inspiring Ilango’s world is quiet, and filled with shadows. But spend a moment in his presence, and it becomes clear that this man sees much more than what meets your eye. Born in a world that offers limited resources to the blind, Dr Ilango was ready to turn these resources into weapons.

Born blind due to a consanguineous marriage in 1972, in Chennai, Ilango, now 52, is not just surviving without sight—he’s soaring with purpose. From an early age, he lent his distinctive voice to advertisements, documentaries, and short films, gaining admiration in India and abroad. He also hosted a 42-episode musical talk show on television in 2012 and remains a sought-after guest on media platforms, where he discusses emotion management, language, and life skills.

Ilango completed his M Phil in English Language Teaching at the University of Madras in 1995, emerging among the top scholars in his batch. He also holds a Master’s degree in English from Loyola College, Chennai, where he graduated with distinction and was awarded a gold medal for his excellence in public speaking and oral communication.

His journey has since gone far beyond academia. On May 12, 2019, Universal Tamil University, Pondicherry, honoured him with an honorary doctorate for his exceptional accomplishments. Ilango then made global headlines, becoming the first visually impaired person to set world records in both scuba diving and paragliding—proving that courage, not sight, defines one’s vision.