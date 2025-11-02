Andhra teen prodigy excels in pool and space

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Seventeen-year-old Kyvalya Reddy Kunchala from Nidadavole, East Godavari district, is making headlines for her extraordinary achievements across sports, science, and the arts. A true polymath, Kyvalya recently showcased her athletic prowess at the East Godavari District Level Aquatic Open Swimming Championship held in Rajamahendravaram, where she dominated the 17-21 age category.

She clinched three gold medals in the 25m freestyle, 25m backstroke, and 50m freestyle events, reaffirming her status as one of the region’s most promising swimmers. But her brilliance doesn’t stop at the pool’s edge. Kyvalya’s intellectual curiosity and passion for space have propelled her onto the global stage.

Her journey into aerospace continued when she represented India at the International Air and Space Programme (IASP) 2023, hosted by AEXA Aerospace at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. There, she became the youngest participant to successfully complete the rigorous training programme. Her versatility earned her the title of “Multi-Talented Individual of the Year” from the Telugu Book of Records in 2024.

In the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition (IAAC) 2025, she earned a Silver Honour Certificate, competing with students from over 130 countries.

Recognising her multifaceted talent, Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh felicitated Kyvalya in Nidadavole, praising her for bringing laurels to the Godavari districts.