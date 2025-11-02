Andhra teen prodigy excels in pool and space

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Seventeen-year-old Kyvalya Reddy Kunchala from Nidadavole, East Godavari district, is making headlines for her extraordinary achievements across sports, science, and the arts. A true polymath, Kyvalya recently showcased her athletic prowess at the East Godavari District Level Aquatic Open Swimming Championship held in Rajamahendravaram, where she dominated the 17-21 age category.
She clinched three gold medals in the 25m freestyle, 25m backstroke, and 50m freestyle events, reaffirming her status as one of the region’s most promising swimmers. But her brilliance doesn’t stop at the pool’s edge. Kyvalya’s intellectual curiosity and passion for space have propelled her onto the global stage.
Her journey into aerospace continued when she represented India at the International Air and Space Programme (IASP) 2023, hosted by AEXA Aerospace at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. There, she became the youngest participant to successfully complete the rigorous training programme. Her versatility earned her the title of “Multi-Talented Individual of the Year” from the Telugu Book of Records in 2024.
In the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition (IAAC) 2025, she earned a Silver Honour Certificate, competing with students from over 130 countries.
Recognising her multifaceted talent, Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh felicitated Kyvalya in Nidadavole, praising her for bringing laurels to the Godavari districts.
Kyvalya attributes her success to her parents - her mother Vijayalakshmi and father Srinivasa Reddy, a Panchayat Officer - whose unwavering support helped her pursue swimming despite logistical challenges.
“We used to travel from Nidadavole to the city on a two-wheeler for coaching during holidays. There was hardly any rest, but their dedication kept me going,” she said. Having completed her Intermediate studies in April 2025, Kyvalya now awaits admission to a university in Germany to pursue a degree in space technology, a dream nurtured since childhood.
Her talents span far beyond academics and sports. Kyvalya holds a black belt in karate and is a gifted painter, having won numerous awards for her artwork. She is also an accomplished photographer, with three consecutive certificates from ISRO recognising her excellence in space and astrophotography.
Eschewing distractions like mobile phones and internet browsing, Kyvalya spends her time reading English books, painting, and expanding her knowledge of space. Her inspiration stems from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
Currently undergoing scuba diving training in Visakhapatnam, Kyvalya believes the skill will aid her dual aspirations of becoming a national-level swimmer and an astronaut.
She has also discovered two main-belt asteroids - 2020PS24 and 2021CM37 - located between Mars and Jupiter, receiving provisional Asteroid Discovery Certificates for her findings.
Adding to her list of accolades, Kyvalya set a world record by arranging the Long Form of the Periodic Table in just one minute and 38 seconds.
A trained Kuchipudi dancer with over 100 awards in quizzes, science fairs, essay competitions, photography, and art contests, Kyvalya exemplifies the boundless potential of youth driven by passion and perseverance.
“Swimming and astronomy are my favourite passions,” she says. “I want to continue setting new records in swimming while pursuing space technology. My biggest strength has always been my parents and the books that inspire me. Despite several challenges, I am determined to achieve my dream.”