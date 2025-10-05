Vikrama Simhapuri University V-C Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao among top 2 per cent scientists

NELLORE: Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, born into a humble family, has carved a distinguished career in physics and materials science, earning accolades across India for his contributions to research, education, and scientific innovation. Currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, and In-charge Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Yogi Vemana University (YVU), Kadapa, Prof. Rao has been listed among the world’s top 2% scientists in the annual rankings published by Stanford University for the fifth consecutive year.

Prof. Rao’s research contributions in Physics and Photonics have received international acclaim, with over 270 research papers and book chapters published, and 25 research scholars guided. His research spans over three decades, focusing on rare-earth and transition-metal ions doped glasses and phosphors for photonic applications.

His work has advanced white light-emitting diodes (w-LEDs), bio-photonic applications, solar spectral modification, laser devices, optical fibre amplifiers, and green synthesis of nanocarbon dots for bio-imaging and targeted drug delivery.

Born in Nandyal, Prof. Rao’s early education began at Zilla Parishad High School, Panyam, followed by intermediate studies at TC Government Junior College, Panyam (1982-1984). He completed his graduation from Government Arts College, Anantapur, and pursued post-graduation at Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU), Anantapur. Prof. Rao was one of the youngest PhD holders from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, in 1992, at the age of 25.