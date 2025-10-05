Vikrama Simhapuri University V-C Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao among top 2 per cent scientists

NELLORE: Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, born into a humble family, has carved a distinguished career in physics and materials science, earning accolades across India for his contributions to research, education, and scientific innovation. Currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, and In-charge Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Yogi Vemana University (YVU), Kadapa, Prof. Rao has been listed among the world’s top 2% scientists in the annual rankings published by Stanford University for the fifth consecutive year.
Prof. Rao’s research contributions in Physics and Photonics have received international acclaim, with over 270 research papers and book chapters published, and 25 research scholars guided. His research spans over three decades, focusing on rare-earth and transition-metal ions doped glasses and phosphors for photonic applications.
His work has advanced white light-emitting diodes (w-LEDs), bio-photonic applications, solar spectral modification, laser devices, optical fibre amplifiers, and green synthesis of nanocarbon dots for bio-imaging and targeted drug delivery.
Born in Nandyal, Prof. Rao’s early education began at Zilla Parishad High School, Panyam, followed by intermediate studies at TC Government Junior College, Panyam (1982-1984). He completed his graduation from Government Arts College, Anantapur, and pursued post-graduation at Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU), Anantapur. Prof. Rao was one of the youngest PhD holders from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, in 1992, at the age of 25.
After his doctoral studies, Prof. Rao undertook research fellowships at SVU and SKU before joining a CSIR- and ISRO-sponsored major research project at SKU as a Research Scientist (1995-1997). He began his academic career at KL University, Vijayawada, serving in various capacities, and later joined Delhi Technological University (DTU) as an Associate Professor in 2012. Prof. Rao has completed research projects totalling over Rs 3 crore, funded by prestigious agencies such as the Department of Science & Technology (DST), University Grants Commission (UGC), ISRO, and CSIR.
In addition to his research, Prof. Rao contributes to the academic ecosystem as a PhD thesis adjudicator, paper setter, NAAC member and coordinator, and subject expert for faculty recruitment in universities across India. Recently, he has been entrusted with additional leadership responsibilities as V-C of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore (since February 2025), and V-C (Additional Charge) of YVU (since March 2025).
Ex-SVU faculty joins global elite
Meanwhile, Prof. Chalicheemalapalli Kulala Jayasankar has scripted an inspiring academic journey, ranked among the top 2% of the most influential scientists in the world for the sixth consecutive year, according to a survey conducted by Stanford University and Elsevier.
Prof. Jayasankar, formerly a UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow in the Department of Physics at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), has earned a place on both the career-long impact list and the single-year impact list (2024).
He has been ranked 53rd among 145 Indian scientists in career-long impact and 60th among 392 scientists in the single-year (2024) Applied Physics category.
A distinguished fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad, Prof. Jayasankar has specialised in photonics, laser materials, and glass science and technology. Over his illustrious career, he has published 342 research papers and guided 34 PhD scholars. His research has received 15,857 citations on Google Scholar, with an h-index of 72 and an i10-index of 264.
Adding to the pride of SVU, four of his former PhD students have also figured in the world’s top 2% scientists list, a rare distinction for any academic institution.
He attributed his success to the mentorship of his late PhD guide, Prof. SVJ Lakshman, and the support of his teachers and colleagues at the Department of Physics, SVU, reflecting on his achievement, said Prof. Jayasankar.