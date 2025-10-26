Telangana govt school beats odds, draws students from private institutions

KHAMMAM: In a reversal of trends, 12 students have shifted from corporate schools to the Narasapuram Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district this year. The reason — strong academics, IIT admissions, a green campus, and a committed teaching staff.

Located in Dummagudem mandal, the school has become a model for others, offering quality education to tribal, SC and BC students. Recently, School Education Director Navin Nicklos recognised the school for setting up a computer lab with CSR funds from ITC Paperboards.

Last year, the school achieved 100% pass results in Class 10, with students entering IITs for the first time. Of the 263 students enrolled, most come from marginalised communities.

Headmaster Bekkanti Srinivas says the school is competing for the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar this year. The staff revived a disused well, installed a submersible motor to fix water shortages and turned the campus into a lush green space. “Visitors often stop to take photos,” he adds.

Locals say the transformation began under Srinivas’s leadership. Donors Sudireddy Veera Reddy and Venkata Ramana Reddy — who contributed over `1 crore in memory of their parents — say their faith was rewarded by the quality education now on offer.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil, who recently visited the school, lauded the staff for their commitment and the school’s remarkable turnaround.