Madurai couple's bag of ideas to build a plastic-free society

MADURAI: ‘Pulling oneself up by the bootstraps’ seemingly is the spirit of the times we live in, and the expression is thrown around quite often when it comes to discussions regarding poverty and the economically weaker sections of society. However, it is not every day that an organisation goes against such ‘common sense’ to take social responsibility and actively take part in empowering the poor.

The Yellow Bag Foundation has been carrying out this work since 2014 in various parts of Madurai city, focusing on empowering women from economically weaker sections through skill development. So far, over 500 women have benefited from the NGO’s tailoring, beautician and aari work courses, enabling them to become more economically independent.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnan Subramanian, founder of the NGO, says his wife R G Gowri and himself established the foundation in 2014 to fight against plastic bags. “Plastic bags are major pollutants as well as killers of marine and terrestrial life. Our mission is to bring positive, planet-friendly change through our strong, sturdy cotton bags,” he says. One the one hand we offer skill training for women, and on the other, employment opportunities in manufacturing eco-friendly bags, he adds.

“We train over 100 women a year,” says Krishnan, adding that the NGO also offers financial literacy courses to aid woman entrepreneurs in getting loans for their businesses.