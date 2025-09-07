Madurai couple's bag of ideas to build a plastic-free society

MADURAI: ‘Pulling oneself up by the bootstraps’ seemingly is the spirit of the times we live in, and the expression is thrown around quite often when it comes to discussions regarding poverty and the economically weaker sections of society. However, it is not every day that an organisation goes against such ‘common sense’ to take social responsibility and actively take part in empowering the poor.
The Yellow Bag Foundation has been carrying out this work since 2014 in various parts of Madurai city, focusing on empowering women from economically weaker sections through skill development. So far, over 500 women have benefited from the NGO’s tailoring, beautician and aari work courses, enabling them to become more economically independent.
Speaking to TNIE, Krishnan Subramanian, founder of the NGO, says his wife R G Gowri and himself established the foundation in 2014 to fight against plastic bags. “Plastic bags are major pollutants as well as killers of marine and terrestrial life. Our mission is to bring positive, planet-friendly change through our strong, sturdy cotton bags,” he says. One the one hand we offer skill training for women, and on the other, employment opportunities in manufacturing eco-friendly bags, he adds.
“We train over 100 women a year,” says Krishnan, adding that the NGO also offers financial literacy courses to aid woman entrepreneurs in getting loans for their businesses.
“I now lead a dignified and confident life,” says B Keerthana (28), a mother of two whose life had been an endless cycle of hardships. Her husband worked as a daily wage labourer, and on some days the family could barely afford one proper meal. Keerthana came to know about the 45-day free tailoring and beautician courses offered by the Yellow Bag Foundation.
She completed the courses about a year ago. “I now work as an instructor here, earning a monthly salary of `10,000. I never thought I could earn a living by my own two hands. This has boosted my confidence greatly and the earnings help my children’s education,” she says, beaming.
Another woman, 35-year-old B Anitha of Arappalayam, started offering bridal makeup services in her locality. Business picked up quickly and she has been receiving bookings for weddings. “I already know stitching and ari work. In addition, I completed Yellow Bag’s beautician course,” says Anitha. She hopes to open her own beauty parlour soon, and offer employment opportunities to other women too.
“Over 100 women from urban, low-income areas have turned into entrepreneurs through our skill training programmes,” says L Meiyappan (48), an independent social worker and also the organiser of the training courses for the Yellow Bag Foundation. Most women work out of their homes, he says. “The NGO does not advertise the skill training courses, as the woman beneficiaries themselves become testimonials for the courses,” he adds.
Also a librarian at the part-time library functioning in Meenakshipuram, the life and struggles of leaders such as Bhagat Singh greatly inspired Meiyappan to continue with social work for over 30 years now. “My main aim is to empower women. When women are empowered, society changes automatically. Organising skill training for women from economically weaker sections is a good way to bring them closer to economic independence,” he says.
(Edited by Mary Catherene)