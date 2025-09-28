One man’s pedal-powered crusade against drugs

HYDERABAD: On a mission to spread awareness about ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (drug-free India) and motivate youth to adopt healthier lifestyles, 56-year-old Tarun Parmar pedalled from Noida to Hyderabad, covering nearly 1,700 km. His journey began on September 13 and concluded 14 days later on Saturday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Chegur, Mahbubnagar district.

Parmar undertook the ride in support of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan — a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aimed at curbing substance abuse, raising awareness about its harmful effects and building community-led preventive systems. Averaging 110-120 km a day, he cycled through Noida, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior, often stopping to interact with people curious about his mission.

A software engineer by profession, Parmar said, “The campaign’s main motto is to engage youth and educational institutions to build a healthier, addiction-free India, while also promoting meditation — a simple practice of relaxation and inner connection that reduces stress, improves focus and builds emotional balance. Rooted in yogic traditions, it is free of cost and adopted worldwide.”

Parmar prepared with a 36-day training plan, including back-to-back long-distance rides to build stamina. “The youth are the backbone of any nation, and it pains me to see so many fall into the trap of drugs. Meditation builds mental strength, focus and resilience, helping people overcome harmful habits. By promoting meditation alongside awareness for a drug-free India, we can protect our youth and empower the nation’s future,” he added.