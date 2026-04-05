Shantilata keeps lands fertile from 20 ft up

ROURKELA: Just a couple of years back, the daybreak in Bandhbahal village of Sundargarh district would have seen Shantilata Sahu scampering around doing household chores. But today, as sun rises, the 34-year-old carries a drone at the back of her autorickshaw and sets out for the fields. She is the only woman in all of Sundargarh district licensed to fly an agricultural drone.

Shantilata is what government schemes dream of producing but rarely do - a genuine transformation story. In a tribal-dominated district with over 3.02 lakh hectare cultivable land, she has carved out an unlikely identity as a high-tech agriculture entrepreneur.

Shantilata always had the qualities of leadership and the will to do things different. Even when she was a common rural housewife, cooking food for the family and keeping the home clean, she was a multi-tasker. She not only helped her husband Madan Sahu, a farmer and fertiliser trader in his work but was also an active member of the local Maa Durga self-help group (SHG).

The turning point in her life arrived in 2023, when she was approached by IFFCO field officer Pratyush Behera with an opportunity to become a Namo Drone Didi. As part of the centrally-sponsored Lakhpati Didi scheme, the Namo Drone Didi programme is designed to equip rural women, essentially members of women SHGs, with drones for spraying fertilisers and pesticides to enhance farm efficiency, promote technology adoption in agriculture and economically empower them.

“Initially, I was apprehensive. But, it was my husband Madan who pushed me forward. He encouraged me to go ahead,” she says.