Saving indigenous seeds, sustaining tribal life

VISAKHAPATNAM: If we lose our indigenous seeds, we lose more than crops; we lose our resilience, our knowledge, and our connection to the land that sustains us,” says P Devullu, founder-secretary of the Sanjeevini Environment Protection Society, capturing the essence of a community-led effort taking shape in the tribal village of Killoguda.

In the hills of Dumbriguda mandal in ASR district, the Sanjeevani’s Soil and Seed Information Centre stands as a repository of indigenous crop diversity. What began as a modest collection of around 45 seed varieties has grown into a seed bank housing over 360 types of millets and vegetables. Carefully preserved and catalogued, these seeds reflect generations of farming knowledge rooted in local ecological conditions.

The initiative, led by Sanjeevini, traces its origins to the early 2000s, when hybrid seeds had begun to dominate agricultural practices in the region. Devullu recalls that the idea of conserving traditional seeds was initially met with scepticism. “When I spoke about discontinuing hybrids and preserving traditional seeds, many thought I was talking without reason,” he said. Over time, he added, farmers began to see changes in soil health, input costs and crop resilience.

The seed bank operates through a participatory system. A committee of experienced farmers oversees the selection and distribution of seeds collected from different regions, ensuring that indigenous varieties are retained.

Around 74 identified seed savers contribute to maintaining this diversity. Farmers regularly visit the centre to exchange seeds and share experiences, making it a space for both conservation and knowledge exchange.