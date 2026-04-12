Urban sketchers bring Vizag alive on weekends

VISAKHAPATNAM: Urban Sketchers Visakhapatnam, a group of artists in the city, has been bringing together people interested in drawing through its regular on-location sketching sessions. The initiative, started in March 2023 by Preethi Sangita, focuses on sketching real-life scenes.

The group follows the global Urban Sketchers manifesto, which encourages artists to draw from observation, document their surroundings, and remain true to what they see, while supporting one another and sharing their work online.

Sketch meets are open to all and held every weekend. The organisers share details of the location and time on social media each week. There is no registration process or fee. Participants gather at selected spots and sketch live scenes, using different styles and mediums.

Since its inception, the group has covered locations including Beach Road, Poorna Market, Simhachalam, Kailasigiri, Araku, Kurupam Tomb and several other landmarks across Vizag. Attendance at the weekly sessions usually ranges between 20 and 30 participants, depending on the location. The highest turnout recorded was 64 participants during a themed sketching session at Hawa Mahal.