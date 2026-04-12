Young quartet sparks change from rural roots

KAKINADA: Any strong ambition proves its capability in society when it helps society. A team of friends committed to social service stands at national-level global summits. That’s the ambition that transforms even remote villages into technological ones.

The four friends in this team are helping society through education, free medical camps, support for orphans, environmental protection, cyber security awareness and free IT coaching. They launched their services in 2019, guided by three principles: Serve, Awareness and Educate for society.

The organisation, named SPARC (Scientific Programme for Academic Research Cube), now educates students on cyber protocols. By 2020, the team had expanded to over 3,000 members throughout the nation as well as internationally. Students from Russia and the US were also attracted to the SPARC website to contribute to service.

They have educated students about cyber threats. They work as teachers in educational institutions for their livelihood. Their ambition led them to become toppers even at global summits. Recently, SPARC ranked in the top 20 at the Global Impact Summit 2026, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, under the YUVA AI Initiative. Their project features a strong vision of using artificial intelligence for environmental conservation.

On January 25, 2026, they organised a major event called Xtream in Innovation in the remote area of Yeleswaram to showcase innovations. Over 500 entrepreneurs, and cyber experts attended the program. In the presence of Google representatives. 30 innovation projects were displayed. Since that event, most youngsters’ attitudes have changed. “If everyone tries hard India will become a developed country as soon as possible,” said Sathapathi Sai Sandeep, founder chairman of SPARC Foundation. SPARC Foundation works for this principle with the support of the CEO Sathapathi Sai Pradeep, Director Ramyasri and others.