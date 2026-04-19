Andhra schoolgirl’s invention earns international recognition

KAKINADA: These days, there is a global boom in software and artificial intelligence. As a result, lakhs of corporate companies are offering jobs and business opportunities. Meanwhile, the number of food suppliers is gradually decreasing for this reason. If everyone gets involved in the software or service sectors, farming will be completely damaged. Consequently, food and food supplies will suffer.

In this situation, the Indian Government is noticing even updates in agriculture to encourage the sector. In this way, a government high school student’s project, ‘Multi-Purpose Agricultural Tool for Small-Scale Farmers’, was selected as the best one, along with 56 others, at the National Science Fair. It will now be sent to the International Science Fair in Japan.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, has selected five projects from Andhra Pradesh. The winners are Gedela Pujitha from MJPAPBCWR School, Girls, Vizianagaram; Gollapalli Reshma from ZPHS School, Tirupati; Guttula Anushka from Mother Teresa Municipal Corporation High School, Kakinada; Kavali Jyothi from ZPHS School, Anantapur; and Veeramalla Gunasri Keerthi from ZPHS School, Anakapalli. All five female students will be sent to Tokyo, where the event will be held from June 28 to July 4 in Japan.

Guttula Anushka’s project ‘Multi-Purpose Agricultural Tool for Small-Scale Farmers’ was selected for the International Sakura Science Exchange Programme, which is under the Japan Science and Technology Agency. When she was studying in the 8th standard, the project guide KSR Chandra Reddy encouraged her to go to district, state and national science fairs.