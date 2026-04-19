Andhra's Nadupuru Zilla Parishad high school nurtures skills beyond academics

VISAKHAPATNAM: For nearly 1,700 students of Nadupuru Zilla Parishad High School in Gajuwaka constituency of Visakhapatnam, education is not confined to textbooks or examinations. Within its campus, learning unfolds through everyday practices, be it understanding personal hygiene, nurturing plants, creating digital content or developing the confidence to express ideas, shaping students into aware and responsible individuals.

With a strength of 1,694 students and 60 teachers, the government school has gradually evolved into a space where academics are interwoven with life skills and value-based education. The effort, led by Headmaster Rachakonda Srinivasu since 2021, reflects a conscious attempt to make schooling more relevant to real-life needs.

One of the initiatives is the conversion of the girls’ washroom into a ‘Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Hub.’ “We have transformed the girls’ washroom into a Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Hub, which has all the do’s and don’ts, precautions, and information on nutritious food that a girl child needs to be educated about,” Srinivasu said.

The school’s engagement with the digital world began during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, when physical classrooms were shut, and students were encouraged to stay connected to learning from home. Around 28 students initially recorded and submitted videos on academic topics, marking the beginning of what would later become a larger initiative.

Srinivasu explained, “During the lockdown, students sent their videos to teachers. I did not want these efforts to be short-lived. So, we started a YouTube channel for the school so that these videos could have a long life and be viewed by anyone at any time.”