Former goalkeeper on a mission to make AP a hockey hub

TIRUPATI: Etimarpu Rajani, an ace player and former Indian hockey goalkeeper, journeyed from a remote village near Yerravaripalem in Tirupati district to the international stage. Her story is one of struggle, determination and hard work. Born into a modest family, with her father working as a carpenter, she grew up in a small village where opportunities were limited. As a student in a government school, she walked nearly 12 kilometres every day to attend classes. Her interest in sports began at school, where her PET Venkatraju introduced students to different games before identifying her potential as a goalkeeper and guiding her towards hockey.

Etimarpu Rajani shared her vision for the future with TNIE, expressing her determination to mentor young girls from government welfare hostels and guide them towards excellence in sports.

“Our village is very small, and we had very few opportunities. But my father believed in my interest and, despite financial difficulties, sent me to Tirupati for hockey coaching,” Rajani said.

Her early training days were full of challenges. She had to travel nearly 75 kilometres for coaching, manage expenses and stay away from home at a young age. With the support of mentors like Prasanna Kumar Reddy, she entered professional training and started competing at higher levels. By 2008, she was playing at the national level and by 2009, she became part of the senior Indian team, marking the beginning of a long and successful career.