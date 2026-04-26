Odisha sisters blend tribal flavours with modern dining through 'Jomha'

ROURKELA: For foodies and those drawn to culinary exploration, Jomha, meaning food in Ho language, offers an ethereal dining experience rooted in Odisha’s tribal heritage.

Founded in Rourkela by two tribal sisters Lalita Samad (29) and Reeta Samad (26), Jomha, the restaurant, brings together contemporary dining sensibilities with the authenticity of traditional tribal cuisine. Conceived in May 2025, Jomha represents their effort to preserving and promoting indigenous cuisine and practices, while offering it within traditional setting marked by earthy aesthetics and cultural warmth. In less than a year since its inception, the venture is already poised for expansion, with plans to expand from 600 sq ft to 2,200 sq ft.

Lalita, an MBA graduate, previously worked in the insurance sector before attempting a foray into the textile and apparel business in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The economic aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, compelled her return to Rourkela.

“My sister Reeta, a BEd graduate, and I have always shared the inclination to build something of our own rather than seek conventional employment. While we both grew up learning tribal cooking, Reeta has a finer grasp of it. We realised that authentic tribal cuisine is rarely available in its original form, and decided to take the risk of bringing it to a wider audience,” she says.

The sisters then pulled up the drawing board and sat down to sketch their dream venture. Arranging funds was the first bottleneck and they decided to start small with relatively less investment. But, whatever they served on the platter would have to be a unique blend of the tradition and the contemporary, they agreed.