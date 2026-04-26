Odisha woman's rocket chullha shows promise to stave off LPG shortage woes

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when the West Asia conflict has caused global uncertainties over LPG availability, a 52-year-old woman’s innovation is emerging a viable cooking fuel alternative for households.
Subhra Rani Mohanty of Taradapada village in Jagatsinghpur district has developed a cost-effective biomass cooking stove aimed at addressing fuel scarcity, reducing cooking costs and supporting rural women and marginalised households. She has named the smokeless, portable stove as ‘Rocket Chullha’.
The stove, designed using locally available materials like coconut husk, firewood and sawdust, is not only cost-effective but also reduces fuel consumption by nearly 50 per cent. More importantly, it’s smoke emission is significantly minimal compared to the conventional firewood-based stoves.
While many rural women in Jagatsinghpur and beyond have adopted these smokeless stoves, they are now being sold locally and supplied to various districts across Odisha as well as to other states.
Mohanty, through her firm SS Associates, began manufacturing biomass stoves at her residence after acquiring the technology about a decade ago from a scientist associated with an organisation in Baroda, Gujarat. The unit produces both natural draft (rocket-type) and forced draft cook stoves.
The natural draft chullha draws air from the bottom, supplying oxygen to the biomass and ensuring near-complete combustion. This results in 50 per cent savings in firewood, 50 per cent reduction in cooking time and about 70 per cent less smoke compared to traditional chullhas. It is user-friendly, reduces eye irritation and minimises respiratory problems, Mohanty said.
The forced draft chullha uses a blower to supply air into the combustion chamber, ensuring efficient burning. It produces about 90 per cent less smoke, ensures nearly complete combustion and saves up to 60 per cent of fuel and cooking time compared to LPG.
Her husband Satyabrat Mohanty supports her in marketing of the chullhas. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Kalahandi district has procured these stoves for school and hostel use. The stoves are now widely used in districts like Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur as well as in states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
In the wake of LPG shortages, she has worked with women SHGs to spread awareness about the benefits of these stoves. She has employed around 10 trained people to produce four to five types of smokeless stoves.