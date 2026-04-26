Odisha woman's rocket chullha shows promise to stave off LPG shortage woes

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when the West Asia conflict has caused global uncertainties over LPG availability, a 52-year-old woman’s innovation is emerging a viable cooking fuel alternative for households.

Subhra Rani Mohanty of Taradapada village in Jagatsinghpur district has developed a cost-effective biomass cooking stove aimed at addressing fuel scarcity, reducing cooking costs and supporting rural women and marginalised households. She has named the smokeless, portable stove as ‘Rocket Chullha’.

The stove, designed using locally available materials like coconut husk, firewood and sawdust, is not only cost-effective but also reduces fuel consumption by nearly 50 per cent. More importantly, it’s smoke emission is significantly minimal compared to the conventional firewood-based stoves.

While many rural women in Jagatsinghpur and beyond have adopted these smokeless stoves, they are now being sold locally and supplied to various districts across Odisha as well as to other states.

Mohanty, through her firm SS Associates, began manufacturing biomass stoves at her residence after acquiring the technology about a decade ago from a scientist associated with an organisation in Baroda, Gujarat. The unit produces both natural draft (rocket-type) and forced draft cook stoves.