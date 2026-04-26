The Andhra Pradesh athlete duo redefines fitness goals

In this WMSC 2026 tournament, CI S Subba Rao won two gold medals in the 100 metres and 200 metres running races in the 40 plus age category. On the other hand, J Nasaraiah won a gold medal in the 100 metres running race and a silver medal in the 5000 metres walk race in the 35 plus age category.

Six months before this tournament, Nasaraiah’s father passed away and he and his family were in a sorrowful situation. At that time, he had just received confirmation of his participation in WMSC 2026. It was a tough period for Nasaraiah as he was disturbed psychologically. At one point, he became emotional, quit his job and became an introvert. He did not even think of attending the Thailand tournament. But it was his mother who made him brave enough to cope with the situation and he returned to the ground to continue his practice.

Nasaraiah, the elder son of two, completed his schooling and intermediate education in Markapuram and studied BPEd and MPEd courses at Acharya Nagarjuna University. Then he joined a private college as a Physical Education Teacher. During his degree and PG, Nasaraiah was very passionate about a police job and he even qualified for the second round of the SI selection process. But unfortunately, he missed that chance due to lack of proper guidance. Then he realized that regular practice of his running skills and physical exercises should not be stopped.

“It’s not easy to maintain the same fitness you have in your twenties after entering the 30 and 35 plus age groups. It is very hard for everyone to keep sound health and physical fitness unless you follow strict discipline in both food habits and behaviour. Except for a few weeks after my father’s death, I have been practising yoga, running and physical exercises sharply at 5 am and at 4 pm every day,” Nasaraiah explained.