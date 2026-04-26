The flame of dignity: Odisha's Asha Bansika breaks taboo, performs last rites of over 200 unclaimed bodies

RAYAGADA: In many parts of Odisha, age-old customs and cultural norms have long dictated who can and cannot enter cremation grounds. Women are often discouraged or even barred from attending the last rites. But in Rayagada town, one woman has challenged these conventions.

Asha Bansika, a Class IV attendant at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Rayagada, has taken up the responsibility of performing the final rites of unclaimed and unidentified bodies. In the last three years, the 36-year-old has performed the cremation of more than 200 bodies.

Asha’s venture into this domain of social service has both a personal and professional link. She has herself witnessed the pain and helplessness when social taboos as well as poverty or other circumstances deprive the kin of ensuring a dignified cremation for their near and dear ones. Years ago, when her younger brother passed away, her family struggled to gather enough money for his cremation. The painful memory has not faded.

When she joined the DHH, she discovered another facet, that of the abandoned and unclaimed dead bodies in the hospital. She came across many cases where the bodies of patients, who succumbed to disease or accidents, were left unclaimed in the morgue. She was so moved by the lack of dignified farewell to the dead that she made a promise to do her bit to ensure the final respect through cremation or funeral.